5 players who could be traded before the NBA trade deadline

The NBA 2020-2021 season has raised the stakes with an earth-shattering blockbuster deal involving a big-name player.

A four-team trade has sent the three-time scoring champion James Harden to the East Coast to reunite with his former teammate Kevin Durant. The move has effectively shifted the power balance in the NBA and has got the association buzzing with excitement.

Breaking: The Houston Rockets are trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

It remains to be seen how things play out in Brooklyn, but one thing is for sure that the season has just got more binge-worthy. On that note, let us have a look at five players who could be traded before the trade deadline.

5 players who could be traded before the trade deadline

Teams will now be on the lookout for key players who could make their rosters stronger for the season and beyond.

While the magnitude of the James Harden trade may not be matched, there are still many star-caliber players who are on the trading block and could see movement before the March trade deadline.

Without further ado, let us take a look at five such players.

#1 Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Bradley Beal warms up before playing against the Phoenix Suns.

Bradley Beal's name keeps surfacing in NBA trade rumors, but it remains to be seen if the Washington Wizards will put him on the trading block this season.

Beal has been playing the best basketball of his life, but his team remains at the bottom end of the Eastern Conference. His 30-point average this season could be one of the most significant bargaining chips for the Wizards front office, and they could potentially have their own blockbuster trade to get their season back on track.

The best UP & UNDER'S from Bradley Beal's career! pic.twitter.com/DFKywvjqWg — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2021

Beal signed a two-year extension with the Wizards back in 2019 and could become a free agent next season if he opts out of his contract. The chances of this happening become high when we factor in the franchise's abysmal performance this season.

#2 Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Zach LaVine shoots a three against Derrick Jones Jr. of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Zach LaVine has been tearing it up this season and has proven his worth as an All-Star-caliber player in the league.

He is having a career year playing with the Chicago Bulls this campaign, as he is averaging 27.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. The former slam dunk champion could be a productive asset for most teams in the league.

However, he would be most effective with teams that are eyeing the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy this season.

Make no mistake...



Zach LaVine is playing like an All-Star. pic.twitter.com/m6n1O8R2R8 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 14, 2021

Zach LaVine becomes a free agent at the end of the season, and this could play a big factor for the Chicago Bulls putting him up on the trade block this season.

The trade could work magic for the Bulls, as the return on the player would be high. The 25-year-old can play multiple positions and produce a burst of energy and athleticism.