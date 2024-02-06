5 players unlikely to move as the NBA trade deadline approaches ft. Andrew Wiggins

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and teams are actively engaged in trade talks. There are several names that have appeared in rumors, but it is unclear who will be moved within the next 48 hours. Several teams could shake-up their roster to either become title contenders or fight for a play-in spot.

Players like Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray have been the most talked about, but it looks like things have changed recently. Grant Williams' name has emerged in trade talks lately, and Alex Caruso is another name that could attract attention.

It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the coming days. That said, here is a look at five players who are unlikely to move before the NBA trade deadline.

Players unlikely to move as the NBA trade deadline approaches:

#5 - Jalen Green

The Houston Rockets appeared willing to discuss a trade involving Jalen Green in an effort to bolster their roster and push for a top six seed in the West.

However, it seems that the franchise will hold off on this plan for now and keep the young guard to the roster past the NBA trade deadline. The Rockets remain focused on going all-in for a return to the postseason.

This season, Green is averaging 18.1 points and 3.3 assists per game.

#4 - Josh Giddey

There were reports about the OKC Thunder considering moving on from Josh Giddey. Partially due to the fact that the Aussie guard hasn't stepped up as big as the franchise was expecting him to this season.

Giddey's off-the-court drama could also be a major factor in this decision. Giddey has been struggling in an off-ball role. Because of this, the Thunder could pursue a better fit next to the star duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.

Still, it looks like the Thunder will re-examine this option in the summer. OKC reportedly is in no talks with any team at the moment. That said, we should assume Giddey will stay in OKC past the NBA trade deadline on February 8th.

#3 - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray's name winds up on this list due to the fact that the Atlanta Hawks have made him available in trade talks.

Still, the Hawks have reportedly changed their mind lately and want to keep him to the roster moving forward. Atlanta has won four of its last five and is within reach of a spot in the play-in tournament.

Murray has been one of the best two-way players in the NBA, and continues to provide an impact on both ends.

Recently, Atlanta coach Quin Snyder praised Murray for what he brings to the floor for the Hawks. The fact that Atlanta can pursue a play-in spot could lead the franchise to pause any trade talks.

The LA Lakers are the team that has shown significant interest in trading for the All-Star guard leading up to the NBA trade deadline.

#2 - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine was a frontrunner to move to another team, but a foot surgery will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Following this news, moving to a contender is now an unlikely scenario.

LaVine has been battling injuries all season long. Constantly being sidelined and his max contract were two of the main factors why a market never emerged for him.

LaVine is now expected to stay with Chicago until the offseason, where trade talks could then re-open.

#1 - Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors have been struggling all season long, and moving Andrew Wiggins could be a likely scenario heading into the NBA Trade deadline.

Wiggins has been quite inconsistent so far, resulting in minimal interest around the league. His decreasing production and sizable contract have made contending teams hesitant to pursue him.

Golden State's front office has not officially made its intentions clear, creating multiple possibilites regarding Wiggins' future.

