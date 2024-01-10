OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | Jan. 10, 2024

The OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat matchup is one of the 10 NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being exactly a year ago on Jan. 10, 2023, a game that Miami won 112-111.

On that note, let’s take a look at the OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 10.

The Thunder hold a 40-30 all-time advantage against the Heat. As previously mentioned, Miami won the most recent matchup. Jimmy Butler had 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks in the win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 26 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in the loss.

OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat game is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Kaseya Center. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports OK. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder (-190) vs Heat (+158)

Spread: Thunder (-4.5) vs Heat (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Thunder -110 (o234.5) vs Heat -110 (u234.5)

OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat preview

After dropping two straight games against the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, the Thunder finally got back to the win column with a 136-128 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday. SGA had 32 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Chet Holmgren had 31 points, four rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

OKC is second in the West with a 24-11 record and has won seven of the past 10 games.

The Heat are fifth in the East with a 21-15 record. They are 10-6 at home and have won six of the past 10 games. Miami played the Houston Rockets on Monday and won 120-113. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 28 points. Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 12 rebounds.

OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat starting lineups

Davis Bertans is the only player on the Thunder’s injury report. He is marked questionable with illness. With a fairly healthy roster, coach Mark Daigneault should start SGA, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort and Holmgren.

The Heat aren’t as lucky as OKC when it comes to injury concerns. Butler continues to be out with a toe injury. Caleb Martin is listed as doubtful as he tries to make his way back from an ankle injury. Kyle Lowry (hand, illness) is doubtful as well. Dru Smith is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Coach Erik Spoelstra, who reportedly signed an eight-year extension worth $120 million, should start Herro, Josh Richardson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Haywood Highsmith and Adebayo.

OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 33.5 points for the game, which is higher than his season average of 31.5 points. While SGA is more than capable of putting up 34 points on any given night, he averages just 18.8 points in 10 games against the Heat. Miami should find a way to contain Gilgeous-Alexander under 33.5 points on Wednesday.

Tyler Herro has an over/under of 23.5 points for the game. He is expected to be the cornerstone of Miami’s offense in the absence of Butler. Herro should end the night with more than 23.5 points.

OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat prediction

The absence of Jimmy Butler means that the Thunder are favored even away from home. While the Heat have continuously shown that they should never be counted out, this young OKC squad could be too much to handle even for the genius mind of Erik Spoelstra.

The Thunder should cover the spread for the win. It might, however, not be a high-scoring game and the team total will stay under 234.5 points.