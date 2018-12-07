×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Players who could get inducted to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019

rangabhave4414
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
41   //    07 Dec 2018, 19:05 IST

NBA Hall of Fame Induction Weekend
NBA Hall of Fame Induction Weekend

The Hall of Fame is where the best basketball players in the world are timelessly enshrined. These players are mostly NBA players because the lights of Los Angeles and New York are unrivaled anywhere else in the world.

However, certain players of a shining international resume can also become first-ballot Hall of Famers while other players have to deal with being a borderline HOF caliber for extended amounts of time.

There are various ways of making one's case, and team success or individual awards don't make up the entirety of reasons. In today's current crop of stars, does one exclude Klay Thompson from the HOF list because he doesn't have individual awards even though he has a trio of rings already?

Does one exclude Westbrook because he hasn't won a ring even though he has a MVP and two straight averaging a monster triple-double line statistic?

Be that as it may, here are the top five candidates who could get inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019, the first of which is no surprise at all.

#1 Tim Duncan

Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs - Game One
Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs - Game One

Widely regarded as the greatest Power Forward of all time as well as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, he is a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA Finals MVP, and an NBA All-Star Game MVP. He is also a 15-time NBA All-Star and the only player to be selected to both the All-NBA and All-Defensive Teams for 13 consecutive seasons.

The above list is extraordinary, but his true standout feature was being a very coachable player. His teammates frequently commented on how inspiring it was to see a MVP winner compete in training like he was fighting for playing time in the NBA.

Alongside Parker and Ginobili, he formed the league's most durable and long lasting Big 3 all the way from 2001 to his retirement in 2016. He was a silent leader, capable of leading from the front but never having the need to do so, since he had very good teammates and he prioritized letting his actions do the talking for himself.

A 5-1 Finals record, 2 MVPs, 3 Finals MVPs and a career average of a double-double guarantees the "Big Fundamental" a spot in the Hall of Fame.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics San Antonio Spurs Kobe Bryant Kevin Garnett
rangabhave4414
CONTRIBUTOR
NBA: Top five forwards of all time
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Basketball Players Ever - 31 to 40 on our...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 Buzzer Beaters of All Time
RELATED STORY
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees 2018:...
RELATED STORY
5 NBA Players whose nationalities you would have never...
RELATED STORY
NBA in the 2000s: If draft classes were team rosters
RELATED STORY
Players with the most NBA championships
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 playmakers in NBA for 2012-13 season
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us