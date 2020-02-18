5 Players with the most appearances for Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most prestigious NBA franchises. They have 16 championships to their name, along with a list of NBA greats who have represented the LA-based side. The number of Hall of Famers who have played or coached the side is staggering and speaks volumes of the value and the sheer eminence of the franchise.

Lakers won their first-ever championship in 1949, with the latest coming in 2010 with Kobe Bryant leading the way. However, they have failed to reach those standards since then due to various reasons. Now with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, the franchise is once again a genuine contender for the title.

With 440 players representing the Showtime franchise and the number of legends who have represented the side, we look at the players who have racked up the most appearance for Lakers.

#5 Derek Fisher - 915 appearances

Derek Fisher had an illustrious career with the Lakers

Derek Fisher was one of the mainstay players during the Lakers' title run from 2002 to 2010. He recorded 915 appearances for the franchise and holds the record for the most appearances in the postseason. He averaged 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3 assists per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc.

Fisher won 5 championships with the Lakers and represented them in two tenures - from 1996 to 2004 and from 2007 to 2012. He was drafted as the 24th overall pick by the Lakers in the 1996 NBA Draft.

During his first tenure with the Lakers, the guard hit a buzzer-beater with 0.4 seconds remaining in game 5 of 2004 Western Conference Semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs, which was listed as the 18th greatest moment in playoffs history by the NBA.

He also represented the likes of Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, OKC Thunder, and Dallas Mavericks as a player and was the head coach of the New York Knicks from 2014 to 2016.

