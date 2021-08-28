5 players who have won the most games against LeBron James in the NBA

LeBron James is one of the most winningest players in the history of the NBA. He has a staggering 869-441 win/loss record in the regular season and a 174-92 record in the NBA playoffs.

Despite heading towards the end of his long career, LeBron James continues to play winning basketball, and it won't be surprising to see him surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of winning 1,074 games (regular-season). 'King James' already holds the record for most wins in the playoffs with his tally of 174.

Very few players have held head-to-head advantages against LeBron James in his career so far. It's been by a very little margin, though, with most of them gaining that advantage with the inclusion of their playoff wins against the four-time MVP.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players with the most wins against LeBron James in the NBA, comprising regular-season and playoff records.

#5 Kevin Garnett - 42 wins against LeBron James

Kevin Garnett has recorded 42 wins against LeBron James in the NBA.

Kevin Garnett and LeBron James clashed several times in the NBA when the former joined the Boston Celtics. The two played a total of 60 regular-season games against each other, with James edging Garnett with a 31-29 win/loss record.

LeBron James also held a head-to-head advantage against Kevin Garnett in the NBA playoffs, winning 17 of the 30 games they played against each other in the postseason. Despite the losing record, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett finds himself ranked fifth in the list of players who have recorded the most wins against James, beating his team 42 times.

#4 Shaun Livingston - 44 wins against LeBron James

LeBron James and Shaun Livingston in action during an NBA Finals game.

Shaun Livingston holds one of the rarest feats in the NBA of having a head-to-head advantage against LeBron James in both the regular season and the NBA playoffs.

The two faced off 53 times in the regular season, with Livingstone being on the winning team 28 times. They have faced off in the playoffs 27 times, with LeBron James claiming just 11 wins in that stretch.

Livingston won most of the games against LeBron James during his time with the Golden State Warriors. He tallied a total of 44 wins against James.

