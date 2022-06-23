Dyson Daniels, Shaedon Sharpe, and more: 5 probable selections for Portland Trail Blazers #7 draft pick

The Portland Trail Blazers will soon know the next roster member as the NBA Draft commences later today. Given that the team just traded for Jerami Grant, they are in a position to be creative in the draft.

While Grant's addition helps secure the Blazers' frontcourt, they could still use help in the backcourt. Another small forward could also allow Portland the flexibility to move a small forward to shooting guard.

Regardless of the Trail Blazers' approach to the draft, the goal needs to be to help Damian Lillard. With the former All-Star coming off an injury, drafting in talent to help him would be vital to contend for a championship.

#1 Player most likely to get drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers at #7: Dyson Daniels, G, G-league Ignite

Dyson Daniels is the most likely pick to help the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard is still the primary ball-handler for the Trail Blazers as they traded away CJ McCollum, their secondary ball-handler. Dyson Daniels helps fill the void that the McCollum trade created.

Daniels is a combo guard like McCollum, but Daniels checks in at 6'8'' and can defend even more positions. He is also an offensive threat that can contribute in different ways.

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie Dyson Daniels was the draft standout in the Ignite season opener. 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists + played solid defense. 9-15 FG. Jumper looks cleaner (although he'll need to speed up release). Terrific floater touch in this game. Also did a great job using his size advantage Dyson Daniels was the draft standout in the Ignite season opener. 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists + played solid defense. 9-15 FG. Jumper looks cleaner (although he'll need to speed up release). Terrific floater touch in this game. Also did a great job using his size advantage https://t.co/umzHBzp76c

For a Trail Blazers team with some uncertainty about its future, Daniels can contribute to the current group or in a rebuild. As a result, he feels like the best fit for the Blazers at number seven.

#2 Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

Shaedon Sharpe could be the next great shooting guard for the Trail Blazers.

While Shaedon Sharpe never played for the Kentucky Wildcats, the shooting guard's potential interests many teams. The Portland Trail Blazers are among the teams interested in Sharpe.

One thing working in favor of the Trail Blazers drafting Shaedon Sharpe is some old comments from the team's general manager.

Sean Highkin @highkin RE: Today's rumor that Portland is targeting Shaedon Sharpe if they keep the 7th pick, it's worth noting that new assistant GM Mike Schmitz was on Woj's pod after the lottery (before he took the job, was still at ESPN) and said he liked Sharpe in that spot as an upside swing. RE: Today's rumor that Portland is targeting Shaedon Sharpe if they keep the 7th pick, it's worth noting that new assistant GM Mike Schmitz was on Woj's pod after the lottery (before he took the job, was still at ESPN) and said he liked Sharpe in that spot as an upside swing.

While Shaedon Sharpe is more of a project than Dyson Daniels, the former's ceiling could be higher. If Portland still tries to win now, Sharpe may not be the best choice, but his future looks bright.

#3 Bennedict Mathurin, G, Arizona

Bennedict Mathurin could be the pick for Trail Blazers if they decide to go small forward.

While the Portland Trail Blazers' top need is a shooting guard, a small forward like Bennedict Mathurin could serve a similar role. Adding him to the Blazers could allow the team to rotate around the starting lineup to be the five best.

Mathurin is a popular pick for the Blazers and could fit with the current core. The lineup may not be optimal, but finding an optimal lineup is not always necessary for success.

Chris Burkhardt @ChrisJBurkhardt Casey Holdahl @CHold The @trailblazers are hosting a solo workout with Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin @BennMathurin this morning at their practice facility. The @trailblazers are hosting a solo workout with Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin @BennMathurin this morning at their practice facility. Mathurin is my favorite player in the draft (don't get that confused with who I think is the best, he's just my personal favorite). If Portland uses their pick I think Mathurin would be a great fit. As would Dyson Daniel, whom the team previously worked out. twitter.com/CHold/status/1… Mathurin is my favorite player in the draft (don't get that confused with who I think is the best, he's just my personal favorite). If Portland uses their pick I think Mathurin would be a great fit. As would Dyson Daniel, whom the team previously worked out. twitter.com/CHold/status/1…

With the potential of Bennedict Mathurn and the versatility of the current Blazers, the team could land the perfect player. The main question is whether Mathurin will make it to the seventh pick.

#4 AJ Griffin, F, Duke

AJ Griffin is an elite prospect whose health is causing him to drop in the draft.

Injury issues have caused players to fall in the draft, so the AJ Griffin situation is not surprising. Still, Griffin was once projected as a top-five talent before some began questioning his health.

AJ Griffin has spent the lead-up to the NBA draft trying to prove that he is the player he is projected to be. Griffin did his best to make a good impression on the team during his workout with the Trail Blazers.

Orlando Sanchez @orlandokgw



Damian Lillard giving him a few pointers at the practice facility



#RipCity | @KGWSports A few shots from AJ Griffin draft workout with Portland Trail BlazersDamian Lillard giving him a few pointers at the practice facility A few shots from AJ Griffin draft workout with Portland Trail BlazersDamian Lillard giving him a few pointers at the practice facility#RipCity | @KGWSports https://t.co/nGRzMfIv8D

If Damian Lillard enjoys working with AJ Griffin, then he could make a push for the team to draft Griffin. Given that Portland could benefit from more shooting after their previous trades, AJ Griffin could work as a draft pick.

#5 Jalen Duren, F/C, Memphis

Jalen Duren could be an exciting option for the Trail Blazers.

After the trade for Jerami Grant, the Portland Trail Blazers will have a strong frontcourt next season. Still, a frontcourt with Jalen Duren could present another lethal option for the Blazers.

Jalen Duren has the potential to play alongside what Portland already has, although it may require some creative coaching. Duren believes he can make the situation work as long as the Blazers are willing to make it work.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles Jalen Duren “I’m happy to go anywhere. Anywhere that feels like they want me, I’m happy to go anywhere.” Mentioned it’s a blessing to be drafted. Jalen Duren “I’m happy to go anywhere. Anywhere that feels like they want me, I’m happy to go anywhere.” Mentioned it’s a blessing to be drafted.

If Portland is willing to take a chance on Duren, the team could have one of the most intriguing rotations in the league. As the second-best center in the draft, Duren could also be a unique trade piece for another team.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Portland Trail Blazers draft a guard with the No. 7 pick? Yes No 0 votes so far