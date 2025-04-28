5 potential Ja Morant destinations after Grizzlies' brutal playoff sweep

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies couldn't get one win against the OKC Thunder. After losing four straight games in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Grizzlies were sent packing. After the sweep, many have started to talk about Morant's future with the organization.

The Grizzlies' 2024-25 season was full of ups and downs. They started well and gradually declined as the season moved forward. This led them to become a play-in team and fight for the final spot in the postseason. Before that, the organization fired head coach Taylor Jenkins, who had been with Memphis since 2019.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon said on "The Hoop Collective Podcast" that Morant's name has been mentioned as a possible trade asset in the offseason.

"There's a lot of ‘whispering and rumbling’ around the league regarding Morant potentially being available on the trade market," MacMahon said.

With Morant's future on the line, we'll look at which teams could trade for him over the summer.

5 potential Ja Morant trade destinations

#5, Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have started rebuilding after trading Zach LaVine last season. The Bulls could trade for Ja Morant to pair with the veteran big man Nikola Vucevic.

However, the Bulls could have a problem in pursuing the All-Star guard. Chicago found an unlikely duo in Josh Giddey and Coby White. With the right personnel, however, the team can find a way to make the three backcourt players work together.

#4, New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have failed to be in the postseason once again. Since drafting Zion Williamson, the Pelicans have only been in the playoffs twice. Williamson, meanwhile, has not participated in a single playoff game for New Orleans because he's always been injured.

Pairing him with Ja Morant, who's been in the postseason multiple times, could bring a new era of winning basketball in New Orleans. However, there's a problem with the star point guard being with the Pelicans.

The organization already has its star point guard in Dejounte Murray. However, he was limited to 31 games this season due to injury, and the Pels could look to trade him to Memphis.

#3, Miami Heat

Ja Morant may not fit the Heat Culture, but he could be their next top point guard. The Heat's Terry Rozier III experiment should stop, since it hasn't worked well. Last season, Rozier had his lowest scoring average (10.6) since he was with the Boston Celtics.

Giving Tyler Herro the responsibility to run the offense as a lead guard also isn't the best option. Naturally, Herro is a two-guard who could occasionally facilitate when needed. But giving him the task of being the floor general also hasn't been successful for the Heat.

The Heat could skip the post-Jimmy Butler era and enter their Ja Morant phase. With a head coach like Erik Spoelstra, the two-time All-Star could be the new face of Heat Culture. Additionally, the top guard may benefit from Pat Riley's discipline.

#2, Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic may be one player away from being true title contenders. Their wing stars, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, have improved to become a dynamic duo. However, they are missing one thing with the Magic, and that is an elite point guard.

Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins believes the Magic, specifically Banchero, is a point guard away from achieving their true potential.

"I think the only thing missing for him right now is an elite point guard," Cousins said on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back." "One that happens for this Orlando team, his game goes to another level. He's an up-and-coming star in this league, full of potential, still learning, still figuring it out, but he's a super talent in this league. I love his game."

While Cousins cited Trae Young as the option, what if it was Ja Morant?

#1, Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks received devastating news following a 129-103 Game 4 loss against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. They confirmed that Damian Lillard has suffered from an Achilles tear after he went down in the middle of the first quarter. With his injury, there has been some talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee.

While trade rumors about Antetokounmpo have been brought up multiple times since Lillard's injury, there could be a way to keep him. Adding another All-Star player to play with him could lead him to stay. With Ja Morant, Giannis will potentially play with a different type of player.

The athleticism the two players possess is no match against other tandems. Additionally, Morant is experienced enough to compete for a championship. The question now is, which players should the Bucks trade to acquire Ja Morant?

