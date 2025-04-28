Chet Holmgren takes savage 4-word swipe at Ja Morant & Co after series sweep

The OKC Thunder didn't find much trouble getting past Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.

They beat them by 51 in Game 1, by 19 in Game 2, came back from a 23-point deficit in Game 3, and hung on to get a two-point win in Game 4 to become the first team to clinch a spot in the next round.

Following the win, Chet Holmgren referred to the old Kobe Bryant phrase of "If you see me in a fight with a bear, pray for the bear," taking a subtle shot at the Grizzlies on Instagram:

"... Pray for the bear," Holmgren captioned his post.

This was also after Ja Morant claimed that his injury in Game 3 changed the course of the series, as he had already 'figured them out.'

"I had 'em figured out," Morant said. "Going out Game 3, not being able to play, was frustrating because that win right there could've made this totally different. I feel like we'd be on the way to OKC, series tied 2-2 right now."

The Grizzlies led by as many as 29 points at one point in the game, but they wound up losing by six after the Thunder outscored them by 34 in the second half.

Shannon Sharpe takes shot at Ja Morant for past comments

This was a fitting end to a tumultuous season in Memphis. They made the shocking decision to fire coach Taylor Jenkins with just a handful of games left in the regular season, and it clearly wasn't a good omen.

There have been reports about Ja Morant not being happy with the way he was being deployed on offense, as he wasn't involved in pick-and-roll sets as often as he wanted.

That's why Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe recalled Morant's comments about being 'fine in the west,' as that statement hasn't aged well at all:

“A couple of years ago, Ja Morant said, ‘I’m fine in the West,’” Sharpe said on 'Nighcap.' “Zero playoff series wins, one head coach fired, and two suspensions.”

Morant will be one of the prime trade candidates in the offseason, but after all the injuries, off-court issues, and with all the reports that have surfaced since Jenkins was fired, his trade value might not be as high as it once was, and the Grizzlies will need to have some tough conversations.

