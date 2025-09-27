5 potential teams for LaMelo Ball if Hornets decide to trade ex-ROTY over attitude concerns

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets appear to be at a crossroads. League Insider, Kevin O'Connor, on Thursday on his podcast, claimed that the Hornets may move on from the former Rookie of the Year if his perceived attitude issues linger on.

Rumors have also indicated that there is mounting pressure on him to step up this coming season. At the same time, there is a chance that the Hornets might lose their patience and subsequently decide to trade him.

Below are five potential teams for LaMelo Ball as trade suitors.

5 potential teams for LaMelo Ball if Hornets decide to trade

#1. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn will be an ideal destination for LaMelo Ball. The Nets have stockpiled draft capital and have significant cap flexibility and trade assets.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives around Brooklyn Nets guard Tyrese Martin (13) during the first quarter at Barclays Center - Source: Imagn

Furthermore, Ball’s brand and appeal could match the Nets’ willingness to “buy upside” and build a flashy backcourt.

The downside to the deal is that the Nets don’t currently have a high-performing complementary star who can offset Ball’s deficiencies, especially on defense. Additionally, the Nets would need to send back strong assets, including picks and perhaps young players, to make the trade palatable.

#2. Boston Celtics

LaMelo Ball to Boston makes a lot of sense. The idea of pairing Jaylen Brown and Ball, especially with Jayson Tatum expected to be sidelined for most parts of the season. Pairing Ball with Brown, or Tatum, when healthy, will offer a dynamic two-guard and playmaking pairing with offensive upside.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) guards Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center - Source: Imagn

The risk with this move is that Ball’s defensive inconsistencies could be a liability in Boston’s system, which often emphasizes team defense. Also, the cost implication for this trade would be steep for the Celtics, as Charlotte could ask for Jaylen Brown, future picks, or protected picks and possibly cash or auxiliary players.

#3. Chicago Bulls

Chicago has room to retool and could use a playmaking, high-upside guard to shift their trajectory. LaMelo Ball would hope to do better than his brother, Lonzo Ball, who found it hard due to injuries.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at United Center. - Source: Imagn

To make the move feasible, the Bulls would sacrifice a lot. They would need to overhaul their roster to create space and balance. Also, his playing style might clash with Chicago’s system unless significant changes are made.

#4. Orlando Magic

Pairing LaMelo Ball and Paolo Banchero might just be what Orlando needs to finally become one of the top contenders in the East. Orlando is in a “build mode” and might be open to trading for a franchise piece rather than chasing a short-term fix.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives past Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. - Source: Imagn

Whether Orlando will be willing to give up future picks or young assets to make this work is a question that is quite hard to answer. They would need to ensure the fit is right, as Ball’s ball-dominant style might stifle Banchero or other young pieces unless roles are clearly defined.

#5. Miami Heat

Pat Riley will be willing to take a risk on his so-called "Heat Culture" if he decides to chase LaMelo Ball. The Heat, in their defense, can boast of having a strong culture, coaching and a track record of tempering volatile but talented players.

LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles the ball against Tyler Herro - Source: Getty

Ball’s defensive issues might clash with Miami’s more demanding defensive identity. Also, Miami would have to structure a trade that doesn’t overextend its resources or disrupt its current core.

One recurring theme is Ball's defensive inconsistencies and his penchant for being the dominant ball-handler. A fit Ball will be a game-changer for any team in the league, but whether teams will willingly take the risk on an injury-prone player is one of the numerous questions left unanswered as the new season approaches.

