5 power forwards who can reach their full potential in the 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA power forward position is changing, as having a three-point shot becomes more and more crucial to the NBA game. The days of power forwards posting up with their backs to the basket are slowly coming to an end, and they look to spread the floor.

The younger power forwards that are getting drafted are adopting into this new basketball brand, and many have had success. Here are five power forwards who will use this 2021-22 season to come closer to their full potential.

#5 Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks, Power Forward

Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis #9 driving into the paint

Bobby Portis has had an up-and-down career after being selected 22nd overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2015 draft. In his six NBA seasons, the power forward has played for four different teams. However, it seems he may have found a home with the Milwaukee Bucks.

RealGM @RealGM

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 35.4

2. Devin Booker: 20.9

3. Deandre Ayton: 20.7

4. Chris Paul: 19.8

5. Jrue Holiday: 16.8

6. Khris Middleton: 16.1

7. Bobby Portis: 16.0

8. Brook Lopez: 15.9

9. Mikal Bridges: 15.7

10. Cameron Johnson: 15.0

basketball.realgm.com/nba/stats/2021… 2021 NBA Finals PER:1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 35.42. Devin Booker: 20.93. Deandre Ayton: 20.74. Chris Paul: 19.85. Jrue Holiday: 16.86. Khris Middleton: 16.17. Bobby Portis: 16.08. Brook Lopez: 15.99. Mikal Bridges: 15.710. Cameron Johnson: 15.0 2021 NBA Finals PER:

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 35.4

2. Devin Booker: 20.9

3. Deandre Ayton: 20.7

4. Chris Paul: 19.8

5. Jrue Holiday: 16.8

6. Khris Middleton: 16.1

7. Bobby Portis: 16.0

8. Brook Lopez: 15.9

9. Mikal Bridges: 15.7

10. Cameron Johnson: 15.0

basketball.realgm.com/nba/stats/2021…

Even though Portis averaged the lowest minutes since his sophomore season, Portis made an impact on an NBA Championship team. He averaged 11.4 points with 7.1 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game. His three-point shot took a giant leap forward as he shot 47% from three on 2.1 attempts.

With P.J. Tucker leaving the Bucks to join the Miami Heat, Portis could slip right into a role that will be left behind. Portis played a significant role for the Bucks in the playoffs, which could continue into the regular season.

#4 Lauri Markkanen, Cleveland Cavilers, Power Forward

Cleveland Cavilers new power forward Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen is another power forward selected in the first round by the Chicago Bulls who have since left the team. Markkanen was drafted seventh overall in the 2017 NBA Draft and has struggled to live up to that selection in recent years.

A lot of Markkanen's issues were caused by him just not staying healthy. It seems like almost every season, Markkanen has missed a big chunk of time due to an injury. That also goes along with his drop in production.

In his sophomore season in the 2018-19 season, Markkanen was excellent, averaging 18.7 points and nine rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game. The two seasons since then have been underwhelming in comparison. Markkanen has only averaged 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds in 27.8 rebounds.

Markkanen joined the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason, and maybe a new situation will be good for him. He will be joining a crowded frontcourt with Kevin Love, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, so his minutes might not change that much. However, Markkanen’s career 36% on 6.6 attempts from three is something the other two bigs can’t offer.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar