Jalen Duren, Ousmane Dieng, and more: 5 probable selections for the San Antonio Spurs #9 draft pick

While the San Antonio Spurs have several picks in the NBA draft, their first pick is the most intriguing. Coach Gregg Popovich is entering the twilight of his career, and this draft class could be his last one.

Even if the legendary coach does have a few more years left in the tank, it will be difficult for him to develop many players. As a result, the prospect that San Antonio drafts needs to have the potential to contribute immediately.

Outside of star point guard Dejounte Murray, the rest of the rotation in San Antonio could change. If Murray is traded, the entire roster could be in flux for San Antonio.

#1 Player most likely to be drafted by the San Antonio Spurs at #9: Jalen Duren, F/C, Memphis

Jalen Duren appears to be the most likely selection for San Antonio.

San Antonio has some size in the frontcourt, but they are not a threat like Jalen Duren. Adding a physical power forward to compliment Jakob Poeltl and Keldon Johnson could be effective.

There appears to be significant interest in making a move happen from both sides.

Ty Jäger @TheTyJager



Noah Magaro-George @N_Magaro Asked Jalen Duren about which teams he has worked out with throughout the pre-draft process and if the Spurs are among that group.

Duren says that he "isn't sure if he can disclose that information."



Duren says that he “isn’t sure if he can disclose that information.” Asked Jalen Duren about which teams he has worked out with throughout the pre-draft process and if the Spurs are among that group. Duren says that he “isn’t sure if he can disclose that information.” There is a lot of smoke with the Spurs targeting Jalen Duren at 9th overall.Multiple national insiders reporting along with what I've been told all point towards Duren. twitter.com/N_Magaro/statu… There is a lot of smoke with the Spurs targeting Jalen Duren at 9th overall.Multiple national insiders reporting along with what I've been told all point towards Duren. twitter.com/N_Magaro/statu…

While any of the top eight teams could decide that they want a player like Jalen Duren, that seems unlikely because of his shooting. San Antonio have enough shooters elsewhere to allow Duren to play at his potential.

#2 Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand Breakers

Ousmane Dieng is one of the fastest risers in the draft and could end up in San Antonio.

Frenchman Ousman Dieng has become one of the top risers in the NBA draft. His rise has him going as high as No. 8, but San Antonio could be a great fit.

At 6'10'', Dieng could slot into a similar frontcourt role as Jalen Duren, but he plays with more finesse. Still, Dieng's shooting and overall offensive prowess could boost the Spurs.

After visiting the Green Room, Ousmane Dieng, is set to be a top pick in this year's NBA draft

Dieng is an option for San Antonio that can work regardless of potential trade plans.

#3 Dyson Daniels, G, G-league Ignite

If San Antonio is committed to moving Dejounte Murray, Dyson Daniels could help fix the guard positions.

With rumors about a potential trade of the only star guard for the Spurs, drafting Dyson Daniels is not out of the question. While there are other guards on the roster, Dyson Daniels could be one of the better ball-handlers on the team.

Even if the Spurs do not make a trade, Daniels' game fits what the Spurs are doing in San Antonio.

Dyson Daniels tells me that his Spurs workout went well, he enjoyed his time with the Spurs & tells me he likes the style of basketball the Spurs run on the court.

With or without the ball, Dyson Daniels feels capable of playing Gregg Popovich's style of basketball. While Popovich could retire soon, the next coach is likely to have some connection with how the team is currently run.

#4 AJ Griffin, F, Duke

AJ Griffin could help the San Antonio Spurs add a forward with shooting prowess.

AJ Griffin is one of the better shooters in the draft and was once a top-five prospect. The main factor working against AJ Griffin is potential injury concerns with his knee.

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops



One told me there is a little concern with AJ Griffin's knee — which he injured prior to start of last season at Duke.

Still, the Duke Blue Devils star could help elevate San Antonio with his shooting. A player that slipped because of injury concerns also feels like something San Antonio would want.

#5 Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

Jeremy Sochan is a dark horse for San Antonio but could be the ideal pick depending on how the draft goes.

Jeremy Sochan of the Baylor Bears may not be the first name that comes to mind for Spurs fans. While the other four options need more polish, Sochan is closer to a finished product thanks to his time at Baylor.

During Sochan's workout with San Antonio, he became interested in potentially playing for San Antonio. San Antonio also appears to be interested in drafting the home-state power forward.

Jeremy Sochan on his Spurs workout: "I think it went well. It was a good group of people and players... The feedback was really good and they stayed in contact."

If San Antonio is willing to stay in contact with Sochan, that is a positive sign for the potential selection. Still, the Spurs have other potential picks ahead of the Baylor standout and are keeping Sochan as a backup plan.

