Jalen Duren, Ousmane Dieng, and more: 5 probable selections for the San Antonio Spurs #9 draft pick

While the San Antonio Spurs have several picks in the NBA draft, their first pick is the most intriguing. Coach Gregg Popovich is entering the twilight of his career, and this draft class could be his last one.
Even if the legendary coach does have a few more years left in the tank, it will be difficult for him to develop many players. As a result, the prospect that San Antonio drafts needs to have the potential to contribute immediately.
Outside of star point guard Dejounte Murray, the rest of the rotation in San Antonio could change. If Murray is traded, the entire roster could be in flux for San Antonio.
#1 Player most likely to be drafted by the San Antonio Spurs at #9: Jalen Duren, F/C, Memphis
San Antonio has some size in the frontcourt, but they are not a threat like Jalen Duren. Adding a physical power forward to compliment Jakob Poeltl and Keldon Johnson could be effective.
There appears to be significant interest in making a move happen from both sides.
While any of the top eight teams could decide that they want a player like Jalen Duren, that seems unlikely because of his shooting. San Antonio have enough shooters elsewhere to allow Duren to play at his potential.
#2 Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand Breakers
Frenchman Ousman Dieng has become one of the top risers in the NBA draft. His rise has him going as high as No. 8, but San Antonio could be a great fit.
At 6'10'', Dieng could slot into a similar frontcourt role as Jalen Duren, but he plays with more finesse. Still, Dieng's shooting and overall offensive prowess could boost the Spurs.
Dieng is an option for San Antonio that can work regardless of potential trade plans.
#3 Dyson Daniels, G, G-league Ignite
With rumors about a potential trade of the only star guard for the Spurs, drafting Dyson Daniels is not out of the question. While there are other guards on the roster, Dyson Daniels could be one of the better ball-handlers on the team.
Even if the Spurs do not make a trade, Daniels' game fits what the Spurs are doing in San Antonio.
With or without the ball, Dyson Daniels feels capable of playing Gregg Popovich's style of basketball. While Popovich could retire soon, the next coach is likely to have some connection with how the team is currently run.
#4 AJ Griffin, F, Duke
AJ Griffin is one of the better shooters in the draft and was once a top-five prospect. The main factor working against AJ Griffin is potential injury concerns with his knee.
Still, the Duke Blue Devils star could help elevate San Antonio with his shooting. A player that slipped because of injury concerns also feels like something San Antonio would want.
#5 Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor
Jeremy Sochan of the Baylor Bears may not be the first name that comes to mind for Spurs fans. While the other four options need more polish, Sochan is closer to a finished product thanks to his time at Baylor.
During Sochan's workout with San Antonio, he became interested in potentially playing for San Antonio. San Antonio also appears to be interested in drafting the home-state power forward.
If San Antonio is willing to stay in contact with Sochan, that is a positive sign for the potential selection. Still, the Spurs have other potential picks ahead of the Baylor standout and are keeping Sochan as a backup plan.
