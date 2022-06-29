Following 2022 NBA draft, basketball fans are now waiting to get their first look at their new players. There were a number of intriguing storylines that took place throughout the night of the draft. Some players fell into ideal spots, presenting the idea of sensational value moving forward.

With the NBA Summer League set to take place in the upcoming weeks, it's always important to get a look at some of the most fascinating fits. Here's a look at five under-the-radar pickups in the 2022 NBA Draft

Top 5 Under The Radar Pickups in the 2022 NBA Draft

#5 Milwaukee Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp

Milwaukee Bucks draft pick MarJon Beauchamp2022 NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks found themselves selecting 24th in the 2022 NBA Draft. While the Bucks have one of the most talented rosters in the league, especially when it comes to contending for a potential championship, there's always an opportunity to continue to add depth.

Scott Grodsky @ScottGrodsky #Bucks first round pick MarJon Beauchamp takes a minute to soak it in and look at his new jersey before taking some team pictures. #Bucks first round pick MarJon Beauchamp takes a minute to soak it in and look at his new jersey before taking some team pictures. https://t.co/74ge6zBtC3

That's just what the team did, as they went on to select G-League Ignite wing MarJon Beauchamp with their first-round selection. Beauchamp gives the Bucks another versatile wing that can impact a game in a number of ways. The talented guard has a desire to make hustle plays while also being a high-level defender. He should become an underrated addition to the roster for the Bucks.

#4 Los Angeles Lakers: Max Christie

Los Angeles Lakers draft selection Max Christie 2022 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't expected to have a selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. That changed when the team made a trade the week of the draft. They acquired the 35th overall selection from the Orlando Magic. With an impressive amount of depth in the 2022 NBA draft, the Lakers found themselves with an opportunity to add an intriguing talent.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Max Christie on Kobe, his favorite player growing up: Max Christie on Kobe, his favorite player growing up: https://t.co/XW1D7n9xsY

That was when the Los Angeles Lakers went on to select Michigan State freshman Max Christie with the 35th overall pick. Christie was one of the top freshmen in the country, heading into the 2021-22 NCAA season. He was trending as a preseason lottery pick for the upcoming draft. Despite an inconsistent year, the freshman wing has some of the highest upside of any player in the draft. He has the tools to become a dynamic two-way weapon at the next level.

#3 Denver Nuggets: Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets draft selection Christian Braun 2022 NBA Draft

After dealing with numerous injuries over the last couple of years, the Denver Nuggets are trending as a popular contender in the Western Conference in the 2022-23 NBA season. That made it even more important for the Nuggets to add another piece to the puzzle in the 2022 NBA draft.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets



Next up: NBA Christian Braun has won at all levels.Next up: NBA Christian Braun has won at all levels. Next up: NBA 📈 https://t.co/PJS6rwddCS

That's exactly what the Nuggets went on to do as they selected Kansas Jayhawks wing Christian Braun with the 21st overall pick. Braun has the potential to be an early contributor, thanks to his basketball IQ and impressive feel for the game. The Nuggets continue to fill out their depth as they prepare to make another run toward a potential NBA Finals. Braun should be another nice addition to the roster.

#2 Golden State Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr

Golden State Warriors draft selection Patrick Baldwin Jr.

After winning the 2022 NBA Championship, the Golden State Warriors were a team that was expected to potentially trade their first-round selection. That was until the Warriors found themselves on the clock with the 28th pick.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

Patrick Baldwin Jr. was doing lookaway threes in college like Steph Patrick Baldwin Jr. was doing lookaway threes in college like Steph 👀 https://t.co/1EGHPv3kB5

Golden State went on to take one of the most polarizing players in the entire 2022 NBA draft class. The team selected Milwaukee freshman Patrick Baldwin Jr. with their first-round selection. Heading into the 2021-22 NCAA season, Baldwin was trending as a potential Top-10 selection in the upcoming draft. That was until Baldwin had a disappointing season. As a result, his draft stock plummeted. The 6'9" forward, however, has the potential to be an absolute steal for the Warriors.

#1 New Orleans Pelicans: E.J. Liddell

New Orleans Pelicans draft pick EJ Liddell

Heading into the NBA draft, basketball fans were fascinated to see what the New Orleans Pelicans would do. The Pelicans were one of the most impressive teams in the league throughout the second half of the 2021-22 NBA season. Heading into the draft, the Pelicans found themselves slotted with the eighth overall pick and were expected to add another intriguing piece.

Shamit Dua @FearTheBrown



"He was asked to improve as a shooter and defender and that's exactly what he did. That's 100% what he did"



Full episode at the link :

youtube.com/watch?v=j1Y6qp… KOC @KevinOConnorNBA on EJ Liddell falling to the Pelicans:"He was asked to improve as a shooter and defender and that's exactly what he did. That's 100% what he did"Full episode at the link KOC @KevinOConnorNBA on EJ Liddell falling to the Pelicans:"He was asked to improve as a shooter and defender and that's exactly what he did. That's 100% what he did" Full episode at the link 🔗:youtube.com/watch?v=j1Y6qp… https://t.co/2srivnoSFC

What they didn't expect was to find tremendous value in the second round. That's when the team selected Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell with the 41st overall selection. It was said that Liddell was a favorite to be a Top-20 pick in the draft. Instead, the Pelicans walked away with a tremendous talent in the second round.

