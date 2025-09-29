  • home icon
  • 5 realistic expectations for Houston Rockets after Kevin Durant's addition and Fred VanVleet's injury

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 29, 2025 09:21 GMT
5 realistic expectations for Houston Rockets after Kevin Durant's addition and Fred VanVleet's injury. [photo: @HoustonRockets/X]

The Houston Rockets added Kevin Durant in the offseason, but a brutal injury to Fred VanVleet tempered his arrival. VanVleet tore his right ACL during a team workout a few days before training camp. While Durant’s presence should boost the team, VanVleet’s injury could cause them problems, particularly early in the season.

The Rockets finished last season with the No. 2 seed, but they went out in the first round of the playoffs. Houston’s shortcomings were exposed in a seven-game series by the experienced Golden State Warriors. After their heartbreaking failure, the Rockets look to improve in the 2025-26 season.

5 things to expect from Houston Rockets for 2025-26 NBA season

#5. Fred VanVleet’s absence will have an impact on the Houston Rockets’ offense

The postseason showed just how important Fred VanVleet has been to the Houston Rockets’ offense. With the veteran point guard on the floor, the Rockets owned a 115.3 offensive rating, second in the NBA. Without him, the figure dropped to a ghastly 86.3, the worst in the playoffs by a wide margin.

The Rockets will reportedly lean more on Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun to facilitate the offense. Still, VanVleet is the natural floor general who can bring the ball against pressure defense.

If Reed Sheppard, the No. 3 pick in 2024, steps up to pick up the slack, the Rockets should be fine.

#4. The Rockets’ rebounding dominance should continue

The Houston Rockets led the NBA in rebounding in the regular season (48.5 rpg) and in the playoffs (46.9 rpg). Houston’s dominance in that area, particularly in offensive rebounding, where they also led the league, should continue in the upcoming season.

The Rockets added the 7-foot Clint Capela to a lineup that has Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun. Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and the arrivals of Kevin Durant and Dorian Finney-Smith should keep them an elite rebounding team.

#3. Kevin Durant likely helps the Rockets become more efficient offensively

Houston’s glaring problem last season was a bona fide scorer, particularly in late-game situations. Durant remains one of the NBA’s deadliest and most efficient scorers. Last season, the soon-to-be 38-year-old veteran averaged 26.6 ppg behind 52.7% shooting, including 43.0% from deep.

Durant’s presence will also help open the floor for Alperen Sengun to operate. The Turkish international showed in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket that his offense has already taken a step up. They should complement each other to help make the Houston Rockets' offense better.

#2. The Houston Rockets will improve from behind the arc

Last season, the Houston Rockets ranked 20th in attempts (35.8 3PA) and 21st in efficiency (35.3%). Kevin Durant is one of the deadliest shooters anywhere on the court. Dorian Finney-Smith shot 41.1% from that distance. Reed Sheppard, who will take over Fred VanVleet’s spot, is another capable shotmaker. Jabari Smith Jr., who shot 35.4% from long range, is another player who can make Houston an improved 3-point shooting team.

#1. Rockets will become the No. 1 team on defense

The Rockets ranked No. 5 in defensive rating in the regular season. They lost Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, two athletic guards and solid defenders, but they have Durant and Finney-Smith.

Amen Thompson, already an elite defender, should take another step up in that category. Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. and Steven Adams give the Rockets multiple defenders with at least a 7-foot wingspan.

Ime Udoka covets rangy, lengthy and versatile defenders. He now has a lineup stacked with that, likely making the Rockets the most suffocating defensive unit in the NBA next season.

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Michael Macasero
