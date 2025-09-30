5 realistic expectations for New York Knicks after relatively quiet summer

The New York Knicks seemingly set the tone for the offseason after parting ways with coach Tom Thibodeau mere days after the team was knocked out of the playoffs. But what followed was a relatively quiet offseason spent securing extensions and signing quality rotation players like Jordan Clarkson and Malcolm Brogdon.

While there was no big “splash” from New York in free agency, the team has made quality signings, positioning itself to build on last year’s success. With the preseason just a few days away, here are five realistic expectations for the New York Knicks ahead of 2025-26.

5 realistic expectations for the New York Knicks after a quiet summer

1) Bench impact will improve as Jordan Clarkson and Malcolm Brogdon find their footing

While the Knicks boasted a fairly deep roster last season, the team’s backcourt depth left much to be desired at times. With the addition of Jordan Clarkson and Malcolm Brogdon, this problem will likely be fixed.

The players are two of the league’s top rotation guards, who can generate crucial on-ball offense for the Knicks. Their additions should lead to an improved impact by the Knicks’ bench.

2) The ceiling will depend on Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart’s consistency in the playoffs

NBA: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby either elevated or maintained their level of play for the Knicks in the 2025 playoffs. But Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges struggled at times, especially against the Indiana Pacers in the conference finals.

Whether the Knicks can build on last season’s performance will largely depend on how Bridges and Hart perform in the postseason. New York will look forward to more production from Bridges after giving him a four-year extension this summer.

3) Might struggle out of the gate as the team adjusts to new coach Mike Brown

After Tom Thibodeau’s five-year run with the Knicks, the team will be under the care of Mike Brown. With a new coach taking over, there will understandably be a period of adjustment. As such, the Knicks could struggle at the start of the new season, though things should look much better as the season progresses.

4) The New York Knicks will be back in the championship hunt

NBA: New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn

The New York Knicks showed real grit and effort to scrape their way to the Eastern Conference finals last season. They were only two games away from reaching their first NBA Finals in almost 25 years.

Heading into the new season, the Knicks are expected to be back in the championship hunt. The team will face considerably less formidable competition in the East as Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton could miss the entirety of 2025-26.

The Celtics and the Pacers were two of New York’s toughest opponents in the playoffs last season, and now both teams are missing their star players. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Knicks end up surpassing their performance from 2025.

5) Jalen Brunson will be the Knicks’ best player

There was much speculation about who would be the New York Knicks’ leader after Karl-Anthony Towns joined the team last season. But after 2024-25, it is clear that Brunson is the Knicks’ No. 1 option.

While Towns is a close second, Brunson’s performance and the way his numbers elevate in the playoffs leave no doubt about his place on the team. He averaged 26.0 points and 7.3 assists during the 2024-25 regular season. In the playoffs, he recorded 29.4 points and 7.0 assists in 18 games.

