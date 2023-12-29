5 realistic landing spots for Andrew Wiggins amid Golden State Warriors forward's trade rumors

The Golden State Warriors are ready to explore a trade for Andrew Wiggins as they continue to find a solution to fix their season. The Warriors haven't been doing great, as they continue to struggle to make an impact on the Western Conference. On top of that, they're missing the presence of Draymond Green, who's been suspended indefinitely.

According to sources, the Warriors could be open to trading Wiggins, although there hasn't been a mention of where he could get traded. The Athletic's Tim Kawakami has reported on this development.

"Though I’ve said in the past that the Warriors might be reluctant to trade Wiggins," Kawakami said. "I’ve since heard that this would not be a major barrier for the Warriors to explore Wiggins’ trade market. Especially if he can’t play with Kuminga and the Warriors decide that Kuminga is their full-time small forward."

How has Andrew Wiggins played this season?

Andrew Wiggins isn't having the best season of his career with the Warriors. After playing like an All-Star the past two seasons, Wiggins hasn't been a reliable source for the team this year.

The Canadian star only averages 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 27 games. His defensive prowess has been non-existent this season, only averaging 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Trading him may not be the best solution for the Warriors, but his declining performance shows that he hasn't been locked in since the season started. This is why, here are five landing spots for the one-time All-Star.

#5 Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls

The Toronto Raptors could go after Andrew Wiggins this season by trading for him in exchange for OG Anunoby. The Raptors have the option on whether they'll trade away Anunoby or Pascal Siakam.

It could also help Wiggins take a breather and play for his city of Toronto.

#4 Portland Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers need someone with championship experience to lead their young core. Adding Wiggins could help fill that role and unlock the potential of the team's young core.

They have Jerami Grant, a perfect replacement for Wiggins at the small forward spot. The Warriors won't have a hard time looking for a replacement ready to contribute if they go for Grant.

#3 Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Game Six

Wiggins offers a ton of size and athleticism, which could benefit the Memphis Grizzlies. Their youthfulness and newfound desire to win after Ja Morant's suspension could fuel the fire for the 2022 NBA champion.

Trading away Desmond Bane may be something the Grizzlies won't explore. But it could help them overcome teams that love to take advantage of their lack of size.

#2 Utah Jazz

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz

The Warriors lack size, which is why dealing with the Utah Jazz could be something they can explore. The Jazz have a great group of big men who can all fit well in Steve Kerr's offensive schemes.

With Lauri Markkanen, the Warriors will still be able to play their brand of basketball. It also adds that the Finnish star is capable of creating his shots.

#1 New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors

This may be a long shot, but the Warriors could explore a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans are playing better than the Warriors, which could be tricky to make a trade with them.

Trading Andrew Wiggins for Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr. could be what the Warriors need right now. Their size and versatility will massively help the team in their bid to contend for another title.