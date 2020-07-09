5 reasons why 2020 could be LeBron James’ last chance to win an NBA Championship

Will LeBron James ever get a better chance to win his fourth NBA Championship?

Is this LeBron James' best chance to get a rin with the Los Angeles Lakers?

LeBron James is more than a basketball player, he is a force of nature. The King came into the NBA straight out of high school in 2003 and since then has been nothing short of an enigma for the whole world. Now in his 17th season, LeBron James is a veteran with three NBA titles, three NBA Finals MVP trophies and four NBA MVP titles to his name in addition to a host of other personal accolades and records. Yet, he is still looking for more. More rings, more records and the chance to actually end the eternal debate about who is the greatest of all-time.

All of that glory and more hinges on whether LeBron James can deliver a title with the LA Lakers. The urgency is immense for both LeBron LeBron and the LA Lakers, who are currently #1 the Western Conference going into the NBA bubble in Orlando, vying to reach the NBA Final because this could be his final chance to snag a ring.

In this piece, we will explore why LeBron James needs to strike while the iron is hot and bring the Larry O’Brien trophy back to the LA Lakers and cement his greatness in the NBA for good this season. Here are five reasons why this is LeBron James’ last chance to win an NBA title.

#1 Father Time is catching up with LeBron James

At 35, LeBron James is in his 17th NBA season.

There’s no easy way to say this but one has got to face the facts of life. LeBron James is getting older. Before LeBron James' loyal fans rise in protest, we must say that LeBron is a phenom. He has been consistency personified since his first day in the league and when one considers his career average, there is no way one can not put him down as an all-time great.

Now in his 17th season, LeBron James is averaging 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists. This season, he has been on fire for the Lakers with 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists.

However, one has to remember that this is a 35-year-old who has been around for a long time. Over the years, LeBron James picked and chose his moments to explode. Load management became a norm and LBJ understands that in order to be at his best in the big moments, he needs to take his foot off the gas every once in a while.

While he has been immense for the Lakers this season, it will take something truly special for him to be able to deliver at this level in the season’s to come. Yes, LeBron James is a special player but the chances of him being healthy and in-form to this extent in the seasons to come can fill some with skepticism.

#2 The LA Lakers are in too deep financially

Together, LeBron and Davis eat up nearly 53% of the Lakers' total salary cap.

The LA Lakers haves always been a huge attraction in the NBA. The allure of the ‘Purple and Gold’, playing in a big market like LA and all the fame and fortune that comes with it has been a helpful tool for the LA Lakers front office to bring in top stars, including LeBron James.

However, despite their gargantuan stature in the league and their global presence, the LA Lakers have not exactly managed their finances well and will need to rethink their priorities after the season is over.

As for this season, almost 53% of their salary cap is divided between two players; LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While the pair have performed brilliantly to justify their remuneration, the organisation is still in too deep.

The hefty contracts for both LeBron James and AD have resulted in a large portion of the roster having to settle for far too little in order for the team to be able to accomodate the two stars.

To get past this conundrum, the LA Lakers signed players on smaller one-year contracts that are running out. Jared Dudley, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith are all on minimum salary and it remains to be seen what sort of contracts the LA Lakers will offer these players once the season comes to an end.

While some players do believe in taking less money in order to get a ring, it is only a matter of time before contract demands start increasing in today's cash rich market. This season, the LA Lakers are $13,583,507 over the NBA salary cap limit and this could have huge ramifications in the near future. The team will need to decide whom to keep and whom to move on going into next season and this could be tricky for them owing to another reason that will come later.

#3 This is the best the LA Lakers are going to be for a while

The Los Angeles Lakers may not have a better squad than this for some years to come

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will need to make hay while the sun shines because the clouds might be coming in fast. The 2020 free agent class is bare to say the least. While players like Serge Ibaka, DeMar DeRozan, Draymond Green and Gordon Hayward are some of the big names who might become available, it seems unlikely that the L A Lakers will have what it takes to bring them to join the Lake Show.

They need to first sort out the future of their other big star; Anthony Davis. Davis has been a star since he was drafted #1 overall by the New Orleans Hornets who went on to become the New Orleans Pelicans. This season, TheBrow is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists and has been integral to LA Lakers and LeBron James' success thus far.

AD has a player option to sign with the LA Lakers next season but it remains to be seen if that will actually happen or not, even though he has a great relationship with LeBron James, it could very well be depend on how the team fares when the NBA restarts in Orlando’s Disney World Complex on July 30th.

#4 Lack of Draft capital will hurt the Los Angeles Lakers’ recruitment abilities

The Lakers traded Ball (left) and Ingram (right) as well as a host of draft picks for Anthony Davis.

In their quest to give LeBron James another All-Star caliber teammate and acquiring Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers did something that many NBA teams would hesitate to do. They sent a host of young players to the Pelicans along with a host of draft picks to bring Davis to LA.

The LA Lakers gave up their 2019 first round pick, a top-8 protected pick in 2021 which becomes unprotected in 2022, an unprotected swap in 2023, an unprotected first in 2024 and an unprotected swap in 2025. Their 2019 pick, De’Andre Hunter was sent to the Pelicans and subsequently traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

The LA Lakers could have some picks barring a total collapse but even then it seems unlikely that those picks could be used to entice other teams into negotiating trades for players the LA Lakers might look to target. Kyle Kuzma seems like the asset with the most trade value for the moment but it remains to be seen what they can get in return.

With the trade for Davis, the Lakers essentialy put all their eggs in the present basket, leaving the future a little forlorn. This is why they need to to get over the line in 2019-20 itself if they want to see this time in history of their franchise as a true success. No one more than LeBron James, who has vehemently defended the LA Lakers’ decisions to get Davis.

#5 Other teams are in the ascendancy

The next generation seems to be keen to take the baton away from the King.

While the LA Lakers have been dominant this season in the West with a record of 49-14, one has to keep in mind that there are other teams in the NBA that could prove to be stumbling blocks for them in the future.

The Western Conference will be stacked with the LA Lakers’ city rivals the Clippers who have great depth, as well as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in their ranks. The Houston Rockets will have James Harden and Russell Westbrook looking to make some noise and don’t forget the Golden State Warriors who will have The Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, returning to full health. The Dubs also are certain to enter the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery after a 15-50 season and given their track record, we won’t be surprised if they unearth another real gem and bring it to the Bay Area.

In the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo has also looked hungry ever since the Milwaukee Bucks’ lost to the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Lebron James' former team Miami Heat could also be primed for a formidable rebuild. The Brooklyn Nets will have Kyrie Irving working with Kevin Durant and they might even look to add a third star. The Pelicans also have group of talented players and could be dark horses in the East.

LeBron James and his LA akers squad will need to make the most of their top seed in the West this time around because one doesn’t truly know if they can be in a similar situation next season.

LeBron James is already exalted and has nothing to prove to anyone other than himself. A title with a third NBA team and the possibility of bringing the LA Lakers level with the Boston Celtics on 17 NBA titles could just be what drives home the greatness of his already impressive legacy but in order to do that, the LeBron James will need to claim the throne while he can still see it. This opportunity may not come around again.

