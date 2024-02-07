5 reasons why the 2024 NBA trade deadline lacks excitement 

Most seasons, NBA trade deadline week is filled with excitment. However, that has not been the case this year. Due to an array of factors, the deadline is shaping up to be quiet and lackluster.

Rumors continue to swirl, but there has been little movement around the league. Time is running out for teams to make moves, as the NBA trade deadline is slated for 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday.

As we rapidly approach the final 24 hours, here are some factors that have led to an uneventful trade season.

Reasons why the NBA trade deadline is lacking excitment:

1) Little to no big names on the market

The biggest reason why the NBA trade deadline has minimal buzz this year is because of the players in rumors. There are no big-name players available that have caused any sort of excitment around the league.

Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine had a lot of attention, but he is now off the market after getting surgery. Dejoutne Murray and Bruce Brown are impactful players, but not exactly names that generate a lot of discussion.

2) The big trades already happened

Another factor that needs to be pointed out is most of the big names already have been traded. Most notably James Harden, who was sent to the LA Clippers during the first week of the regular season.

Other big moves include the Toronto Raptors trading away OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam to the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. All of these players would have garnered buzz in the final hours of the deadline. That said, them being traded weeks prior has resulted in a quiet final days.

3) The play-in tournament

By this time in the year, teams likely have a good idea of where there season is going. However, due to recent changes in the NBA, things have changed. With the addition of the play-in tournament, there are less front offices having fire sales at the trade deadline.

Since more teams are in the playoff hunt now, it creates a market with more buyers than sellers. Especially after last season, when the Miami Heat made it all the way to the finals from the play-in tournament.

With teams being more incentivized to compete, it leads to less movement at the NBA trade deadline.

4) Changes to the CBA

Along with the play-in tournament, another major change in the NBA world is the new CBA. Under the new rules, it is harder for teams that are deep into the luxury tax to execute trades.

Typically, high-payroll teams are looking to contend right now. That said, due to some of the handicaps in the CBA, making upgrades in-season is harder than ever. Since a lot of the top teams are limited in what they can do in the market, there's not much movement going on leading up to the deadline.

5) Lackluster incoming draft class

At the trade deadline, first-round draft picks are one of the best bargaining chips. That is not the case at the moment, as the 2024 NBA draft class isn't projected to yield a lot of high-level talent.

Now, projections have been wrong in the past. There are plent of instances where a draft class was seen as weak and then produced multiple stars. That said, the disinterest in the upcoming class of prospects has likely played a part in the uneventful NBA trade deadline.

