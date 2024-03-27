5 reasons why Anthony Davis must win DPOY this season

Anthony Davis continues to make his case for Defensive Player of the Year this season. The recent instance came on Tuesday night when he bagged 23 rebounds to go along with his 34 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in their backyard.

The performance also included four steals and as many blocks, marking his 16th 20+ rebounds per game. He also led the Lakers on both ends of the floor, with LeBron James sidelined with an ankle injury.

When healthy, Davis is one of the most lethal weapons on the floor a team can have. His wingspan, athleticism and high game awareness make him an asset While his defense against a relentless Jimmy Butler in the 2020 NBA Finals will go down as one of his best performances, his pristine form this season makes for a compelling reason why he should win his maiden DPOY.

Five reasons Anthony Davis deserves to win DPOY this 2023-24 NBA season

#5 Dominate games from the opening minute

Barring the odd game where Anthony Davis has recorded less than 20 points, the big has been a force for the LA Lakers throughout the season.

His versatility is his biggest strength, and the center has finally embraced his role as the team's bonafide big. Davis imposing his will early sets the tone for games, which has been a key reason behind LA beating some of the best teams this season.

His biggest strength is his defense in the paint, and the classic example was him deterring multiple attempts to get past him against the Detroit Pistons. The other instance was the difference he made in the interior against the Indiana Pacers as LA produced their highest-scoring regulation in more than 37 years in their 150-145 win earlier this week. His ability to control the game from tip-off serves well for the Lakers.

#4 The numbers say it all

Davis has been putting up big numbers throughout the season, averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 1.2 steals and 2.4 blocks.

He's shooting 55% from the field, 28.9% from the 3-point range and 81.5% from the free-throw line. In his last five games, he's averaging 24.6 points, 15.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game.

His consistency is visible in away games as well, averaging 24.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per matchup. In his last 10 games, Davis has had eight 20+ point performances and seven double-double outings.

#3 Anthony Davis' health determines how the Lakers campaign unfolds

Here's a quick look at the number of games Davis has played since winning the 2020 NBA championship.

Season Games Played Playoff Finish 2020-21 36 First-round 2021-22 40 DNQ 2022-23 56 Conference Finals 2023-24* 67 TBD

* denotes current season

In the last three seasons, Davis has played less than 60 games and in two of the seasons.

He played less than 45 games resulting in the Lakers losing to the Phoenix Suns in the 2020-21 season, and failing to make the playoffs in the following edition. A healthy Davis is one of the main reasons behind the team's successful run, which he has had twice with the Purple and Gold.

This season, he's on course to play the most games per campaign of his career if the big plays nine of the remaining 10 games the Lakers have. He last played 75 games with the New Orleans Pelicans. The final takeaway: A healthy Anthony Davis is instrumental for LA's good run.

#2 Narrative

While odds suggest that Rudy Gobert and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the frontrunners to win the DPOY, it would be unfair to ignore Anthony Davis' efforts just because the Lakers are not top-five in the West.

A player shouldering the offense and defense and taking the team to the playoffs surely counts as something. Lakers fans would hope that the judges factor this in before finalizing on the winner.

While the likes of Gobert and Antetokounmpo have won DPOY honors, it would be a welcome change to have another new and deserving face win it.

#1 Anthony Davis checks the boxes to win the award

Individual defense: Check

Team defense: Check

Statistics: Check

Impact on team's win percentage: Check

Ideally, Anthony Davis has ensured that his defensive presence makes the Lakers a better unit.

The team's identity has been their defense since the Frank Vogel era, and that didn't change when another defense-first coach Darvin Ham replaced him. With the likes of Jarred Vanderbilt ruled out, and Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince blowing hot and cold, Davis has been a singular force all season. Add his scoring ability, he rounds up as the most complete player.