5 reasons why Atlanta Hawks lost 102-113 against Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks sought a response after losing Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals but could not. The Bucks, who won the game 113-102, are now 2-1 ahead in the series.

The Atlanta Hawks had a bright start and led with as many as 15 points but failed to hold on to their lead. The Milwaukee Bucks erased the deficit and led for the first time in the third quarter as Khris Middleton started to heat up.

Trae Young had another sensational night as he caught fire and helped the Atlanta Hawks maintain an early lead. There was a big improvement in his game as he shot well from the 3-point line. Young found himself wide open on several occasions and treated the fans to a shimmy and a deep three from the logo.

Trae Young now has 8 30-point games this postseason, tying LeBron James for the 2nd-most in a single postseason by a player at age 22 or younger. Amar'e Stoudemire had 11 30-point games in 2005. pic.twitter.com/VZAFKYIaVf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 28, 2021

Despite Young's heroics, the Milwaukee Bucks stayed focused throughout the game. In a fourth-quarter collapse, the Atlanta Hawks managed to put only 17 points on the scoreboard compared to the Bucks' 30.

Buoyed with their victory in Game 3, the Bucks will now hope for a second road win on Tuesday night.

On that note, here are five reasons why the Atlanta Hawks lost against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

#1 Khris Middleton had his best road game for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA playoffs

Khris Middleton (#22) of the Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton has been sensational for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA playoffs but has only been impressive in home games. He has struggled on the road all season long, but that was not the case at the State Farm Arena against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Milwaukee Bucks trailed throughout the first half, with Middleton shooting five of nine from the field. But he was a different player in the second half, as he shot five of eight from downtown and ended the game with an overall 15 of 26 from the field.

Points in the 4th quarter:



20 — Khris Middleton

17 — Atlanta Hawks pic.twitter.com/uS07R2vfeF — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 28, 2021

Middleton was undoubtedly the best player for the Milwaukee Bucks, as the Atlanta Hawks had no answers to all the questions he asked of their defense. His tally for the night stood at 38 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

#2 The Atlanta Hawks failed to protect the paint

Brook Lopez (#11) of the Milwaukee Bucks hangs on the rim after dunking against the Atlanta Hawks

It was another battle inside the Atlanta Hawks' paint, one in which the Milwaukee Bucks came out on top. Clint Capela has failed to protect the rim effectively and has been dominated by Giannis Antetokounmpo throughout the series.

The Milwaukee Bucks put up 56 of their 113 points past the Atlanta Hawks in the paint. Although that was an improvement compared to the 70 and 62 they scored in Games 1 and 2, the Hawks still need to limit the Bucks' scoring in the paint.

John Collins got into early foul trouble and was not of much help to the Atlanta Hawks' defense. Rim protection was left to the less athletic Danilo Gallinari and Capela, which was exploited by the Bucks.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav