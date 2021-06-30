5 Reasons why Atlanta Hawks won 110-88 against Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks blasted the Milwaukee Bucks 110-88 in Game 4 of their best-of-seven series at State Farm Arena on Tuesday. The Hawks tied the Eastern Conference Finals at 2-2 heading into Game 5 in Milwaukee.

Trae Young was ruled out of Game 4 about an hour before tipoff and it seemed as though all was lost for the Atlanta Hawks without their star player. But Young’s teammates didn’t succumb to the pressure and once again came up big with their backs against the wall.

The Milwaukee Bucks also lost their leader, Giannis Antetokounmpo, to an injury early in the third quarter. The loss of the two-time MVP was too much for the Bucks to overcome and it led to this blowout win by the Hawks.

Here are 5 reasons why the Atlanta Hawks won against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5:

#1 Lou Williams played like Trae Young

Lou Williams reacts to a call

Lou Williams did his best Trae Young impression in Game 4 and it worked.

From the very start, Williams was the catalyst as the Atlanta Hawks rushed out to a big lead over the Milwaukee Bucks. He began the game scoring seven of his team’s first 15 points and had 13 at the half. The 16-year veteran made 4-of-4 field-goals including 1-of-1 on threes, and was also 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Lou Williams this playoffs: +11



Rajon Rondo this playoffs: -27 pic.twitter.com/1bsI77nB4J — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 25, 2021

Williams also got his teammates going, dishing the ball and accumulating seven assists in the second half. His second-half showing proved crucial as the Hawks broke the game wide open in the third quarter. Overall, he recorded 21 points, eight assists, five rebounds and just one turnover.

#2 Suffocating defense

BOGI BUCKETS.



🔥 18 PTS

🔥 6/11 3PM pic.twitter.com/IqJ2tRlnHm — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 30, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks forced the Milwaukee Bucks to turn the ball over eight times in the first half and 15 for the game. Additionally, they stole the ball 11 times while smothering the Bucks whenever they were able to get their shots off.

Held to only 88 points for the game, the Milwaukee Bucks shot a horrible 39.3 percent from the field and 20.5 percent from 3-point range (8-of-39). The Atlanta Hawks scrambled and hustled at the defensive end and it took the Bucks out of their game early on.

