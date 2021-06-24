5 Reasons why Atlanta Hawks won 116-113 against Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks squared up against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at the Fiserv Forum. The Bucks did not show half the intensity we witnessed in their conference semi-finals run, resulting in a 113-116 loss against the Hawks.

Starting the series on the road has not fazed the Atlanta Hawks as they have once again secured a Game 1 victory, as they did in their previous rounds. For the Milwaukee Bucks, it was their first home loss in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

It was a close contest from the tip-off, as neither team failed to maintain their lead for long stretches. Although the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the first half of the game, they fell apart in the third quarter. The Atlanta Hawks orchestrated another second-half comeback to clinch victory.

Khris Middleton was unreliable for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Atlanta Hawks as he struggled on the floor. Jrue Holiday and Giannis were the pillars that tried to hold the Bucks up on offense. PJ Tucker looked lost defensively as he was unable to keep up with the Hawks' pace.

The two teams registered 13 lead changes. But the Atlanta Hawks gained separation after Trae Young converted 3-of-4 free throws with under five seconds left.

On that note, let's take a look at five reasons why the Atlanta Hawks won against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals.

#1 Trae Young was unstoppable

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young just confirmed his status as a superstar with a dominating performance against the highly-rated Milwaukee Bucks. The guard shook off his poor performance against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Hawks' Conference semi-final seriesand came into this matchup with renewed intensity.

Young registered a whopping 48 points and 11 assists despite still nursing soreness in his right shoulder.

#2 The Atlanta Hawks outworked the Milwaukee Bucks on the glass

Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks

Rebounding is a huge part of the game, and the Atlanta Hawks made sure to win that battle. While both teams recorded an equal number of offensive rebounds, the Hawks did a better job defensively, restricting the opportunity for the Milwaukee Bucks in getting second-chance buckets.

Clint Capela with the clutch basket 💪



Hawks with the late lead#ECFonTNT pic.twitter.com/8KT5j7swGa — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 24, 2021

Clint Capela was the standout rebounder for the Atlanta Hawks, grabbing 19 of the team's 51 rebounds. John Collins also put in a decent shift, grabbing 15 boards on the night. These numbers are impressive irrespective of the fact that they were this successful even with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court.

