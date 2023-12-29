5 reasons why Boston Celtics' guard Derrick White deserves his 1st All-Star selection

Many are pushing for Derrick White to make his first All-Star selection for his stellar season with the Boston Celtics. White is playing his third season with the Celtics and has been an integral part of their early-season success, which deserves a lot of credit.

Although he may not post significant numbers on a nightly basis, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t affect the game. His hustle, tenacity and determination have made him a fan-favorite in the Celtics.

What are Derrick White’s stats this season?

Derrick White is averaging 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 26 games. When it comes to shooting the ball efficiently, the defensive guard has been reliable, making 49.5% from the field and 42.4% from deep.

Across the board, he’s averaging a career-high in all categories. His defensive production has not gone unnoticed, either. He’s averaging 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks, both career highs.

White has a shot at making the All-Star team for the first time in his career. Here, let’s look at the five reasons why the Celtics guard deserves a spot in the All-Star team.

#5. His defensive impact

White has been known to be a tough perimeter defender since starting his career with the San Antonio Spurs. However, it’s only being highlighted now because of his exposure to the Celtics.

Overall, he has more steals and blocks totals than multiple players. One of the players that he’s outworked is Alex Caruso, and he’s regarded as a star by some of the teams around the league.

Together, they’re tied with 32 steals each, but White has 33 blocks to Caruso’s 20.

#4. Improved outside stroke

White has been a lights-out shooter for the Celtics. He started his career struggling from the three-point area, but that has changed. He’s shooting over 40% from deep for the first time.

In the last 10 games, the 6-foot-4 guard is shooting 45.5% from the three. It should be taken into consideration, as he’s attempting eight threes a game over the 10-game stretch.

#3. All-around production

The Colorado native belongs to the class of players who are always ready for what’s to come. White has had a reputation for being a player who does what the team needs him to do.

He had a double-double in his last game alone, posting 18 points and 11 assists. On top of that, he was dedicated to getting multiple defensive stops, finishing the night with two steals and two blocks.

#2. Outscoring their opponents

With White on the floor, the Celtics are outscoring their opponents by 262 points. When he’s not on the floor, the number drops to 34. His positive effect on the team doesn’t get much recognized, as he’s usually under the radar.

It also helps that he plays alongside two proven All-Stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Also, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday’s ability to score has opened the floor for White to freely work on his offense.

#1. Endorsement from players

Players around the league usually credit other stars for their play. It becomes even more special when teammates endorse players to make the All-Star team.

White has received massive support from Tatum, Porzingis and even their head coach, Joe Mazzulla. After their Christmas Day game win over the LA Lakers, Mazzulla gave his seal of approval for the one-time All-Defensive player to make the All-Star team.

"He's an All-Star," said Mazzulla (via Celtics on NBC Sports Boston). "(He's playing with) freedom, confidence, and empowerment from his teammates. A lot of times, when we want to settle the team down and we want to get to really good execution, we go to Derrick White pick and rolls."

Other stars deserve to make the All-Star team, but voters can take time in considering Derrick White’s chances at playing in Indiana in February.