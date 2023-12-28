“Derrick White is enough TBH”: NBA fans predict Pistons loss vs Celtics despite Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s potential absence

The Detroit Pistons take on the Boston Celtics on the road on Thursday in a battle between the NBA’s worst and best teams. The Pistons will look to end their NBA single-season record 27-game losing streak. However, despite the Celtics potentially being shorthanded, fans expect Detroit’s streak to live on.

Ahead of Thursday’s contest, Celtics stars Jayson Tatum (left ankle injury management) and Jaylen Brown (lower back contusion) are both listed as questionable. This left some Pistons fans hopeful that Detroit (2-28) could upset Boston (23-6). However, most NBA fans are still betting against the Pistons.

Following the news of Boston’s updated injury report, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, gave their predictions for Thursday’s matchup. Most expect that the Celtics’ complementary players like Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis will step up and lead them to victory.

“Derrick White is enough [to be honest],” one fan said.

“Jrue/Derrick/KP masterclass [on the way],” another said.

Meanwhile, many fans anticipate that the game will be a blowout despite Boston potentially being shorthanded.

“They’re still losing by 30, how do I tell you,” one fan said.

“And the Pistons will still lose by double digits,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to the Celtics’ updated injury report:

Cade Cunningham says Pistons need to stick together ahead of clash against Celtics

Following the Pistons’ 118-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, their 27th straight, rising star guard Cade Cunningham spoke about his team’s struggles.

Cunningham highlighted how the Pistons need to stick together and remain locked in amid their historic losing streak.

“Now’s the easiest time to stand off and be on your own, but we need to continue to lean on each other and continue to push each other, hold each other accountable more than ever,” Cunningham said.

“There’s nothing positive about this situation that we put ourselves in, so we gotta dig deep and get ourselves out of it. We gotta stay desperate.”

Detroit last won on Oct. 28 against the Chicago Bulls. So, Thursday’s matchup against Boston marks two months since the team’s last win.

The Pistons have been more competitive lately, with three of their last four losses coming by single digits. However, it remains to be seen if they will be able to end their losing streak anytime soon.

