'Detroit I'm ready': Nick Young offers Pistons his Swaggy P services following 27-game losing streak

The Detroit Pistons have been awful this season, leading former NBA player Nick Young to reach out to the franchise. Young hasn't played a game since Dec. 22, 2018, when he was with the Denver Nuggets. Still, his willingness to help Detroit might be beneficial for the team.

The Pistons (2-28) have lost an NBA-record 27 straight games. They haven't won a game since Oct. 28, and fans are dying to see the team break the streak. They set the record with a 118-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Although no one knows if the franchise will sign him to shake things up a bit, Young posted his offer on X for everyone to see.

"Detroit I’m ready," Young posted.

Young was one of the league's smoothest scorers during his 12 seasons. Although he didn't earn a single All-Star nod, he's capable of putting the ball in the basket and making the defense pay.

Does it make sense for Detroit Pistons to sign Nick Young?

The Pistons boast a young core that has potential. With Cade Cunningham leading the charge, the team seems to have a bright future ahead. However, Detroit lacks one thing: a deep veteran presence.

Detroit has Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Harris, Alec Burks and Monte Morris as its veteran group. These four are proven role players. However, they aren't the right leaders for a young group like the Pistons.

Aside from Bogdanovic and Morris, the other two veterans haven't won a lot. Harris has been injured, only playing 500 games since his career started in the 2014-15 season. Burks hasn't played for a lot of successful teams. He's only been in the postseason four times.

Looking at Nick Young, he might not be the best veteran fit for the Pistons. Young wasn't known as a leader, even when he was a veteran on the Golden State Warriors.

Although he could help them break the streak with his scoring prowess, that's not what the team's young core needs. Detroit has to have a veteran leader who can instill a winning mindset to teach its youth how to win on their own.

Young's offer was generous, but maybe this isn't the right fit for him.

