"I'll have what he's smoking": NBA fans destroy Nick Young for claiming to be the best player over LeBron James

Nick Young recently went on social media to make a bold claim about being a better player than LeBron James. However, fans were not having any of it and went after Young for his comments.

In a recent Instagram Live session, the one-time NBA champ was reminiscing on his time playing in the Drew League. Young even went as far as claiming that if he was in the court with "The King" in the Drew League, he'd still be the best player there.

"I guarantee if you seen LeBron in front of me at the Drew League, you wouldn't know who is the best player in the NBA," Young said. "LeBron is a G.O.A.T. When come to that Drew back when I was Swaggy, that's how crazy it could be. ... He knows I get buckets. I love LeBron. That's my dog!"

Fans caught wind of Nick Young's comments on his Instagram Live and they went off on the former LA Lakers player. One fan thought Young was high during the video and wanted what he was smoking that night:

"I'll have what he's smoking."

This fan, on the other hand, had to mention Nikola Jokic, who might be the best player in the world right now:

"Best player? I didn't see him mention Jokic."

Another fan may or may not sarcastically agree with Swaggy P:

"He's right Lebron is average."

This fan quoted chef Gino D'Acampo:

"If my aunt had wheels she'd be a bicycle."

A fan did explain the real context of what Young was saying:

"If y'all watched the live y'all would understand what he was saying .. lebron not coming out there playing like he need a job."

Here are other reactions, mostly memes, about Young's LeBron James remarks:

Nick Young wrong about LeBron James and Lakers prediction

Midway through the last season, Nick Young claimed that LeBron James and the LA Lakers would upset the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. At that point, the Lakers were at the bottom half of the Western Conference standings and the Nuggets were third.

Young's prediction did not happen but the Lakers and Nuggets did face each other in the playoffs. Denver finished as the number one seed while the Lakers had to go through the NBA Play-in tournament to earn the No. 7 spot.

The Lakers ran through the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the first two rounds of the postseason. However, they were swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

