Shaquille O'Neal shares stat showing why LeBron James is ahead of Michael Jordan in GOAT debate

The GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan escalated following Rich Paul's recent appearance on Gilbert Arenas' podcast. Shaquille O'Neal added fuel to the fiery debate by sharing a graphic showing a stat that favors "The King" in the GOAT conversation.

In a story on Instagram, Shaq posted a graphic showing the all-time leaders in MVP points. James is the leader in that stat with 40,494 points, followed by MJ with 7,957 points. Tim Duncan is at third, O'Neal at fourth, and Kobe Bryant is at No. 5.

Some people could use the graphic to add to James' claim as the GOAT. While the GOAT debate will continue no matter what many say, the MVP points stat shows James' greatness and longevity. Jordan didn't have that longevity, as he retired twice and spent three years in college.

Shaquille O'Neal shared this stat graphic on Instagram.

It should also be noted that Shaquille O'Neal didn't say why he shared the graphic in the first place. O'Neal might be stirring up the GOAT debate or he could also be showing that he should be higher on everyone's all-time great list.

In terms of the GOAT conversation, O'Neal still favors Michael Jordan over LeBron James. In an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast last year, O'Neal had no problems with people who like James better, but his take on the debate was just his opinion:

"I think the greatest player ever is Michael Jordan," O'Neal said. "LeBron is about to do something that hasn't been done in a long time and it'll move his name up there.

"But, for me, it's always Dr. J, Michael Jordan, Magic, and those guys. I do look at LeBron, but I also like listening to people's opinions. Listen, Jordan was the greatest in my opinion."

LeBron James did not receive a single MVP vote last season

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

For the first time in his NBA career, LeBron James did not receive a single MVP vote. James was not on a ballot last season, with Joel Embiid winning the award over Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Even though "The King" remains one of the best players in the world, voters favored younger stars like Luka Doncic, De'Aaron Fox, Jalen Brunson and Ja Morant. James received the same treatment when he was young, finishing ninth as a rookie and sixth as a sophomore.

James won the MVP award four times during his legendary career. Some of his haters might not like it, but he should have won more MVPs in his career, possibly in 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2020 when he finished second.

