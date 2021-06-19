5 reasons why Brooklyn Nets can win Game 7 against Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets could not end their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 on the road, and the second-round battle between two top contenders in the NBA will be decided in Game 7 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Kevin Durant's historic performance in Game 5 at home gave the Brooklyn Nets a seemingly unlikely victory and a 3-2 lead in the series. However, the team missed out on its first chance to seal the series at Milwaukee, and a do-or-die game will come fast for them.

The Brooklyn Nets might be favorites for some as they'll play at home and have a unique player in Kevin Durant, but the rest of the team will still need to perform at a high level for the Nets to find success.

Since building the 'Big Three' of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets have been rightfully tipped to win the NBA championship. However, this game is the first high-pressure moment for Steve Nash's squad in the NBA Playoffs.

Talking about the Big Three is not accurate either, as the three have not been healthy in this series. James Harden effectively missed the first four games of the series with a hamstring issue, while an ankle tweak bothered Irving in Game 4.

Still, the Brooklyn Nets have to strike back at the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday.

In this article, we will give you five reasons why the Brooklyn Nets can win Game 7 at home and advance to the Eastern Finals to continue their run in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

#5 James Harden is due to have a big game

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets.

Although he's surely been struggling with a hamstring injury, James Harden has been healthy enough so far. If he was fit to average over 40 minutes in the two full games he's played in the series against the Milwaukee Bucks, he should be good in Game 7.

At this point in the series, James Harden has had two bad outings in the previous two games. Though he might be tentative due to the physical issues he's had, Harden having a big Game 7 could be a possibility, and the Brooklyn Nets need it.

Harden had a bad Game 5, with just five points, making one of his 10 field goals, and then scoring 16 points on 5/9 shooting in Game 6. He played 46 and 40 minutes in the last two games, respectively.

In his career, Harden has played in four Game 7s and he has struggled from the field, making 39% of his field goals, 24% of his threes and 76% of his free throws. He averages 24.3 points in Game 7s, and his teams are 3-1 in such instances.

The Brooklyn Nets could definitely use a big game from James Harden, and Game 7 is the perfect moment to go for it from The Beard's standpoint.

#4 The Brooklyn Nets' role players are expected to play better at home

Blake Griffin #2 of the Brooklyn Nets.

Even with Kevin Durant going absolutely nuclear in the fifth game of the series with 49 points on just 23 shots, the role players still had to step up.

Jeff Green scored 27 points in Game 5 with only 11 field goals attempted, and he made seven of his eight attempts from the three-point line. Blake Griffin also helped out with 17 points, while Landry Shamet added a good nine points off the bench.

Those efforts did not happen in Game 6 at Milwaukee, and the Bucks had a comfortable win. However, role players usually play better at home, and that will be key for the Brooklyn Nets.

With Jeff Green starting in Game 6, the Brooklyn Nets' bench only scored 12 points in that game. Moreover, Green himself struggled with five points on 2/9 shooting.

Joe Harris will also be needed for the Brooklyn Nets as he's been quiet in the series, converting only 35% of his field goals and 32% of his threes in the series so far.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande