5 reasons why Milwaukee Bucks can win Game 7 against Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference Semifinals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

Although the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a heartbreaking loss in Game 5 of their second-round matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the team struck back at home to save its season and force a Game 7 in the 2021 NBA Playoffs' second round.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets grabbed a stunning win at home in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the series, while the Milwaukee Bucks had to endure a loss after dominating the first half of the game.

5 reasons why Milwaukee Bucks can win Game 7 against Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Still, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton put up tremendous performances in Game 6 at home to keep the Milwaukee Bucks alive. Even after the 3-2 deficit, some analysts believed that the Milwaukee Bucks were still candidates over the Brooklyn Nets, probably due to injuries.

With that in mind, the Milwaukee Bucks now have a big chance ahead to complete a huge series win over the Nets, and they'll need to take their biggest win of the year on the road.

In this article, we will give you five reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks can pull off the victory in Game 7 against the Brooklyn Nets and advance to the Eastern Finals.

#5 Confidence

At this point in the series, the Milwaukee Bucks could feel that they have outplayed the Brooklyn Nets for most of the last four games of the series. Despite mistakes and bad offense that cost them Game 5 on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks enjoyed a 17-point lead before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets stormed back.

After taking a hard-fought and even ugly win in Game 3, the Milwaukee Bucks won Game 4 comfortably at home. They then failed to complete a huge win in Game 5, but dominated the sixth game of the series from start to finish.

#4 Khris Middleton's form heading into Game 7

Khris Middleton's shooting has been up-and-down in this second-round battle against the Brooklyn Nets, but his performance in Game 6 was spectacular, and his timely shots were definitively a big part of the Milwaukee Bucks' season-saving victory.

Though he has three games in this series in which he attempted more than 20 shots and converted less than 10, Middleton is coming off a huge postseason game with a playoff career-high 38 points and an efficient shooting night (he took only 16 shots and made 11, and made five of his eight threes).

Moreover, it was a great all-around performance as he also grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out five assists and took five steals. Middleton has not had good games at Brooklyn this series so far. However, his confidence heading into the deciding game should be at an all-time high after arguably the best game of his career.

