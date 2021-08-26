5 reasons why Denver Nuggets can be surprise contenders for the NBA championship in the 2021-22 season

The Denver Nuggets have established themselves as NBA postseason regulars. In the last three years, the Nuggets have appeared in one conference finals and two conference semifinals. No doubt they will again make it to the playoffs, but the question remains, how well will they perform once the tough seven-game series begins?

The team from Denver had a 47-25 win loss ratio the previous season and managed to be placed third in the Western Conference. They went on to win the first round of the playoffs against the Damian Lillard-led Portland Trail Blazers. However, the Phoenix Suns, with the help of their star duo Chris Paul and Devin Booker, utterly dominated the Denver Nuggets by taking the conference semis without losing any games.

Denver Nuggets can be surprise contenders for the NBA championship in the 2021-22 season

It must be observed that the Suns were having an invincible run right before their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Such a run shouldn't be considered a case against the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets' championship dreams.

Denver has, in past seasons, established itself as a force to be reckoned with. Jokic won the 2021 MVP for his incredible season-long performance for the Nuggets. In 2020-21, the Denver Nuggets registered the lowest number of losses since 2013-14. They have constantly improved their winning percentage.

As of now, we are not saying that the Nuggets have an undenable probability of winning the upcoming championship. We are merely pointing out that there are ample of reasons to suggest they could very well surprise us and stand at the top once the dust settles post the 2021-22 battle.

Here are the top 5 reasons we believe Denver can be surprise contenders for the NBA Championship in 2021-22:

#5 Least Opposition point on second chance in the league

The Nuggets are an incredible team on follow-up defense. With ball collectors like Michael Porter Jr and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are capable of stopping follow-up shots or second attempts on their basket.

The team had, along with the LA Lakers, the lowest number of points per game scored on them by the opposition on the second attempt. What this means is that the Denver Nuggets has a solid defense post the first attempt and can quickly assemble and stop the opposition from scoring again on the second attempt.

#4 Noteworthy rebounding

Any team that can gather rebounds consistently on both sides of the court can control the rhythm of the game, as well as break the offensive groove for opponents, and create more scoring chances for themselves.

The Denver Nuggets have a good rebounding squad. Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and JaVale McGee are a good rebounding trio and a great asset to the Nuggets squad. The combined ability of the three could come in handy during a championship bid.

