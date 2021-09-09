5 reasons why Giannis Antetokounmpo can be an MVP candidate in the 2021-22 NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo has won every major individual award in the NBA. However, the Greek Freak will have a chance to continue adding to his resume during the 2021-22 season.

The NBA rewards brilliance, which is why the MVP award is given out to the most impactful player throughout the entire season. Giannis Antetokounmpo has unlocked a new level in his development as he led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in 50 years against all odds.

To be in the conversation for all-time greats, Giannis Antetokounmpo has to win a lot more awards, starting with the MVP award. Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar asserted their dominance in the NBA and won several MVP titles. To be ranked among such elite company, Antetokounmpo will have to win a couple more awards.

Giannis' resume at 26-years-old is INSANE:



• 2x NBA MVP

• 5x NBA All-Star

• 3x All-NBA 1st Team

• 2x All-NBA 2nd Team

• 2020 NBA DPOY

• 3x All-NBA 1st Team Defense

• $230M contract



And now 50 points, 14 rebounds & 5 blocks to win an NBA Title & Finals MVP.



Legendary. pic.twitter.com/h9vxMhwviK — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 21, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo lost his MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards last season to Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert, respectively. The 6'11" forward won both awards in the 2019-20 season but failed to hold on to either.

Although he lost both titles, it is no indication that he has lost his way. His impressive 2020-21 NBA season saw him finish 4th in the MVP voting. Antetokounmpo went a step further and hoisted the famed Larry O'Brien trophy as well as the Bill Russell Finals MVP award.

The 2021-22 MVP is up for the taking, as every player has a clean slate. Here are five reasons why Giannis Antetokounmpo can be an MVP candidate.

#1 Athleticism

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) moves in for a basket ahead

Giannis Antetokounmpo's athleticism is unlike any other, which is why he can perform at MVP levels night after night. His long legs help him get up and down the court faster to convert on fastbreak opportunities or get back on transition defense.

Although his size and athleticism are impressive, his work ethic is also commendable. In an interview with CBS' Steve Kroft, Antetokounmpo made a shocking revelation, stating that he only needs six steps to go down the basketball court.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo manages to stay healthy throughout the 2021-22 season, winning the MVP title will be almost guaranteed. His athleticism and versatility will give him an advantage in the MVP race.

#2 Improved shooting from the free-throw line

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots a free throw.

Free-throw shooting has been a major flaw in Giannis Antetokounmpo's game. In the 2021 NBA playoffs, he got called for a 10-second violation because of the complexity of his routine.

Remember Drake reacting to Giannis missing a free throw...pic.twitter.com/qzpmXioLym — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 3, 2021

However, the forward has made conscious efforts to improve his shooting from the charity stripe. In the title-clinching Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo converted 17 of his 19 attempts from the free-throw line. If he continues being consistent from the line, his point tally will significantly increase. This will also help Antetokounmpo make a firm case for the 2021-22 NBA MVP award.

