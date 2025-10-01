Many fans and analysts thought the Indiana Fever’s season was over when Caitlin Clark went down with a right groin injury in mid-July. Instead, the team proved everyone wrong by making it all the way to the semifinals. They even came close to knocking off the Las Vegas Aces, despite missing Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and several other key players.

Now, there’s a similar story unfolding on the NBA side. The Indiana Pacers are facing a full season without their star guard, Tyrese Haliburton. But just as their WNBA counterparts, success is still possible for the Pacers even without the face of the franchise.

Here are five reasons why the Haliburton-less Pacers could follow in the Fever’s footsteps and put together a surprising run in the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

5 reasons why Indiana Pacers can pull off Indiana Fever's success without Caitlin Clark in Tyrese Haliburton's absence

#1 Andrew Nembhard to make a potential MIP jump

With Tyrese Haliburton out for the season, Andrew Nembhard will be given the opportunity to take over as the Pacers’ lead guard. He will not only run the offense as the main playmaker but also look to increase his scoring output.

If Nembhard can take that step forward and put himself in the Most Improved Player conversation, the Pacers might not feel Haliburton’s absence as much as they are expected to.

#2 Pascal Siakam to regain All-NBA form

Tyrese Haliburton carried the Indiana Pacers as their main offensive option for most of last season, but when the playoffs came around, Pascal Siakam stepped into the same role. He averaged 24.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists across six games in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.

Those numbers actually surpass what he put up back in 2019–2020, the year he earned a spot on the All-NBA Second Team.

If the Pacers can find a dependable playmaker to help set the table, Siakam is fully capable of being their go-to scorer and performing at an All-NBA level again. That kind of resurgence could be exactly what keeps the team thriving without Haliburton.

#3 Guard rotation to keep offense balanced

The Indiana Pacers have numerous guards on the roster. Rick Carlisle can spread out minutes and mix different skill sets. He can optimize T.J. McConnell for his two-way abilities, Nembhard for playmaking, Mathurin for scoring, and Sheppard for defense and outside shooting. With that balance, the offense stays steady and doesn’t depend too heavily on just one player.

#4 Taking advantage of Eastern Conference weakness

The Eastern Conference has not looked this open in years. The Boston Celtics are without Jayson Tatum for the entire season, which takes them out of serious contention. Joel Embiid will also miss a large chunk of the season, leaving the Philadelphia 76ers far from their usual form. The Milwaukee Bucks still have Giannis Antetokounmpo playing at a high level, but losing Damian Lillard has left them with a big hole in their backcourt.

The Indiana Pacers can capitalize on the same to make a legitimate push toward a deep playoff run.

#5 Mental preparedness

Without Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers have to lean on a collective toughness, just like the Fever did when Clark was sidelined. Rick Carlisle needs his team to embrace a “next man up” mentality, where players rise to the occasion.

The Fever showed that winning is not only about talent. They reached the semifinals by refusing to fold even when they had their backs against the wall.

