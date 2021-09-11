5 reasons why Klay Thompson's return won't be enough to elevate Golden State Warriors as a championship-worthy team in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors have high hopes regarding Klay Thompson's return as to what might be in the 2021-22 NBA season. But what happens if the sharpshooter is not enough to elevate the team to become championship contenders?

It has been a rough patch for the Warriors as they have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons despite their utter dominance from 2015 to 2019. It started to fall apart for them when Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant sustained severe injuries in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson has been unavailable since then, missing two consecutive seasons. Although scheduled to return by December, it will take a while before we see him operating at full speed.

While we anticipate that everything will turn out great, there is a high chance that Klay Thompson's return will not provide the boost the Warriors hoped for. Teams in the West have stacked up their rosters. With the Utah Jazz fielding the best defensive player in the league and the LA Lakers putting together an overtly experienced roster, the competition in the West will be a lot harder.

We will have to wait and see how Klay Thompson's return will impact the Golden State Warriors. However, here are five reasons why his return won't be enough to elevate the Warriors as a championship-worthy team in the 2021-22 season.

#1 It will take some time for Klay Thompson to shake off the rust

Klay Thompson #11 shoots a three-pointer

Shaking off the rust will not be an easy feat for Klay Thompson. Although there are videos of the 6"9 small forward lighting it up from beyond the arc during training, game conditions are different.

Kevin Durant returned from a torn Achilles with great gusto, which could be a good sign and what is achievable for Thompson. But no two recovery processes are the same, and Durant's scoring skills are near perfect.

With the season set to commence on October 19, 2021, and Klay Thompson expected to return in December at the earliest, he might not hit top form early enough to guarantee the Warriors a suitable finish in the West.

#2 Klay Thompson might not be the defensive maestro he once was

Klay Thompson needs to help Draymond Green on defense

Klay Thompson is undoubtedly one of the best 3-and-D players in the NBA. His 6'7" frame and 6'9" wingspan has made it easy for him to slide his feet quickly and keep up with wings or guards, as the case may be.

Klay Thompson is averaging only 13.8 PPG this postseason on 37% shooting, but he's made up for that with elite defense. pic.twitter.com/B7VYWFpXc0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 4, 2017

However, he might struggle to be the defensive juggernaut he once was considering his long absence from the league. To be a championship-worthy team, Thompson needs to contribute on defense to lessen the load on Draymond Green.

