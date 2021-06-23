5 reasons why LA Clippers lost 103-104 to Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers are down 0-2 to the Phoenix Suns after losing Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals 104-103 at Phoenix Suns Arena. Tuesday's encounter ended in a dramatic finish with Deandre Ayton putting in the final touches with an alley-oop off an inbound pass with 0.7 seconds left.

The play came soon after LA Clippers star Paul George missed two free throws that would have put his team up by three points. Instead, the Phoenix Suns were down by just one point and that spelled all the difference in the ensuing play for the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker #1 puts up a basket ahead of Patrick Beverley #21

Despite Devin Booker’s poor shooting (5-of-16 FG) because of Patrick Beverley’s defense, the LA Clippers couldn’t capitalize on it and allowed other Suns players to have their way.

Both teams played without an All-Star each, as Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul missed Game 2 due to a knee injury and COVID-19, respectively.

Here are 5 reasons why the LA Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns:

#1 Paul George struggled early, missed clutch free throws

Paul George #13 controls the ball ahead of Mikal Bridges #25

Without Leonard, George was once again expected to carry a heavier burden offensively and fill the leadership void. He struggled from the field for three quarters and didn’t make a 3-pointer until the fourth.

He scored 10 points in the period, including two clutch baskets in the final minute, but missed two free throws with 7.8 seconds left. That gave the Phoenix Suns a wide-open window to steal the game.

Overall, George made 10-of-23 shots from the field and only 1-of-8 from 3-point range. But what’s worse was his struggles at the line as he made just 5-of-10. He finished with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists.

#2 Too much one-on-one to start the game

The LA Clippers only had five assists in the first half, which did not sit well with their coach Tyronn Lue. He was shown on national television berating his team during the halftime break for failing to move the ball around.

Though they were down by just one point at the half, the LA Clippers' lack of ball movement at the beginning was costly after they lost the game to the Phoenix Suns by just one point. To their credit, they moved the ball around and had 13 assists in the second half.

#3 LA Clippers couldn’t stop Cameron Payne and Deandre Ayton

Cameron Payne #15 dribbles against Marcus Morris Sr. #8.

The LA Clippers had no answer for the Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne and Deandre Ayton. Though neither player was an All-Star, they played like superstars in Game 2. Payne had 29 points and nine assists with no one on the Clippers able to keep him in front.

Ayton, meanwhile, dominated any and every defender the LA Clippers had to offer. He had 24 points, including the game-winning basket, to go along with 14 rebounds.

#4 Phoenix Suns dominated the paint

Credit to the LA Clippers for hanging on and making this a close game despite the Phoenix Suns’ dominance in the shaded area. The Suns scored a whopping 60 points in the paint to the Clippers’ 30.

That 30-point margin was made even worse after the game-winning play came on a dunk by Ayton to seal the LA Clippers’ fate.

The Phoenix Suns shot horribly from beyond the arc, going 6-of-26 for the night, but they made up for it by constantly attacking the basket and taking advantage of the Clippers’ lack of rim protectors.

#5 Rally came late

The LA Clippers were playing from behind almost the entire game. With 2:56 remaining, the Phoenix Suns were up by just six points, 96-90.

George and company clawed their way back in to take a 101-100 lead with 30.9 seconds left on a George pull-up jumper, giving them their first lead of the game since early in the first quarter.

The LA Clippers had the momentum in the final few minutes but there just wasn’t enough time to complete their comeback and win the game.

