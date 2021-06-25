5 Reasons why LA Clippers won 106-92 against Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers blasted the Phoenix Suns 106-92 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals at Staples Center. Paul George led the way with 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for Los Angeles in their first conference finals game at home in franchise history.

George got ample support from his teammates, especially Reggie Jackson, who made clutch baskets in the fourth quarter when the Phoenix Suns threatened to make a comeback. The LA Clippers outhustled the Suns during the second half, including an excellent performance in the pivotal third quarter when they outscored the visitors 34-21.

Chris Paul returned to the Phoenix Suns lineup but his presence was hardly felt. The veteran guard shot poorly (5-of-19) from the field but still finished with 15 points and 12 assists.

Let’s look at 5 reasons why the LA Clippers won against the Phoenix Suns:

#1 Paul George’s all-around brilliance for LA Clippers

After missing two clutch free throws that could have won Game 2, George responded with one of his best all-around games of the postseason. He nearly had a triple-double and was quietly making the right reads and the right plays on both ends of the court. All 15 of his rebounds were at the defensive end, too.

Though he shot horribly from the field (9-of-26), the LA Clippers swingman sank a buzzer-beating three off the glass to end the third quarter. The move extended the Clippers' lead to 11 points just when the Suns threatened to cut their sizeable lead in the quarter.

#2 Patrick Beverley shut down Devin Booker again

Devin Booker #1 looses the ball against Patrick Beverley #21.

For the second straight game, Patrick Beverley guarded Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns star struggled from the field again (5-of-21). From straight up man-to-man defense to deflections and outright steals, Beverley was all over Booker’s grill and frustrated the two-time All-Star throughout the night.

