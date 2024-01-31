5 reasons why LA Lakers may not fire Darvin Ham

The 2023-24 NBA season was full of ups, downs, questions and surprises, but the LA Lakers experienced it all in just half a season. They had a shaky start to the campaign but gathered momentum by going undefeated in the inaugural In-Season Tournament. However, afterward, their losses started to increase again.

Because of LA's performance, trade rumors for D'Angelo Russell started popping up. But he suddenly has found his rhythm, and now, some think trading him might not be a good idea. Also, there are rumors that Darvin Ham might be replaced soon, but no one knows if this will ever come to fruition.

However, Ham could be staying put for a while, and here are five reasons why.

5 reasons why the LA Lakers may keep Darvin Ham as head coach

#1 The cost of his overall salary

The LA Lakers signed Darvin Ham after his most recent assistant coach gig with the Milwaukee Bucks. He replaced Frank Vogel and is under contract until 2026. Although his signing amount has not been specified, reports claim it is between $3-5 million.

This is a heavy amount, but if he gets fired, the front office will still have to pay someone who no longer works for them.

#2 They made it to the NBA Western Conference Finals

The LA Lakers are in a shaky position now, similar to their performance last season. The team finished fifth in its division and ninth in its conference. Although a play-in team, LA still made it to the Conference Finals before falling to the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets.

The team rallied when it mattered the most under Ham's leadership and could pull off something greater with him being around.

#3 Anthony Davis is thriving with Darvin Ham as his coach

Regarding Anthony Davis' per-season averages, the 2022-23 and this current season is far from his best. However, given how he has played on both ends of the floor this season, AD is at a different level.

AD seems to have unlocked a new level to his game and is looking even better now than last season. The LA Lakers might want to see where the AD-Darvin Ham connection might go beyond this season. They need this as they could lose LeBron this coming offseason.

#4 Rob Pelinka and Jeannie Buss have reportedly expressed their support for him

LA's general manager and majority owner have allegedly backed up Darvin Ham this season.

Rob Pelinka and Jeannie Buss have a say on what happens within LA and are all in on Ham. Reports by Chris Haynes and Mark Medina suggest the beleaguered coach has their support and confidence.

#5 Several significant players have struggled

Austin Reaves was expected to have a bigger season this year than last but has not. Aside from a brief stint between January 13 and 29, where he looked consistent, D'Angelo Russell's game has been up-and-down (mostly down) all season long.

LA Lakers' key role players have struggled this season, which can't be attributed to Darvin Ham entirely. Some might say to make changes to the rotations. But if everyone has been so inconsistent all season long, then how much would it help?

