5 reasons why Memphis Grizzlies have started 0-5 this NBA season

The Memphis Grizzlies have struggled to start the 2023-24 NBA season. After five games, the team finds itself without a single win, much like the LA Lakers did last season. While the team has finished in the top three of the Western Conference over the last two seasons, this year is shaping up to be a rough one in Memphis. Between Ja Morant's suspension and injuries, something needs to change.

This week, the team signed veteran big man Bismack Biyombo to come off the bench in hopes of turning their season around. While Biyombo isn't expected to single-handedly carry the team up the Western Conference standings, he should help fill some of the gaps left by Steven Adams.

As we head into opening day for the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament, let's take a look at five reasons why the Memphis Grizzlies have struggled so far.

Five reasons the Memphis Grizzlies have started this season 0-5

#5: Lack of perimeter defense

This offseason, the Memphis Grizzlies made a big acquisition in the form of former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. Although Smart brings a high level of perimeter defense to the team, many of the other starters lack his defensive prowess.

Jaren Jackson Jr., who is the reigning defensive player of the year, has been able to anchor the team's defense. On the perimeter, however, they have continued to struggle. Currently, the team boasts the worst defensive rating of any NBA team.

#4: Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama, and Derrick Rose's injuries

In addition to starting the season without Ja Morant, the team also started the season without Brandon Clarke. Clarke had an Achilles injury in March and presently has no return date.

In the case of Santi Aldama, the young big man is currently dealing with an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined for the team's upcoming game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Similarly, in the case of Derrick Rose, the former MVP, will be out for the next week as he deals with left knee soreness, adding to the team's woes.

#3: Steven Adams is out for the season

Last season, Steven Adams suffered a PCL injury that he and the team both hoped he could rehab without surgery. Unfortunately, this off-season Adam struggled while ramping up and was forced to undergo surgery.

As a result, they will be forced to compete without the veteran big man this season. Despite signing veteran Bismack Biyombo, it's no secret that Biyombo's performance will fall short of Adams'. Although Ja Morant's return will provide a much-needed lift, the Memphis Grizzlies will continue to struggle without Adams this season.

#2: No real secondary option

With Ja Morant on the sidelines, much of the team's offensive load has fallen to Desmond Bane. While Bane has proven himself as a reliable scoring option and has picked up much of the slack in Morant's absence, the team doesn't have a true secondary scoring option.

Despite contributions from Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard, without a reliable option down the stretch, the team is expected to continue their offensive struggles. Throughout the team's first five games, the Memphis Grizzlies have ranked 21st for most points average per game, highlighting their need for another scoring threat.

#1: Ja Morant's 25-game suspension

Of course, the team's biggest source of struggle so far this season has been the absence of Ja Morant. After flashing a gun on Instagram Live this summer, the league issued Morant a 25-game suspension, which will keep him out for almost a third of the season.

The Memphis Grizzlies will struggle to match Ja Morant's production as one of the league's brightest young talents. Although his comeback will provide much-needed energy for the group, they will have to compete for another 20 games without him.

With Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and Brandon Clarke all forced to watch the team from the sidelines, the hope is that they will be able to turn things around. Come playoff time, however, the absence of both Adams and Clarke will surely make the Grizzlies' road to the championship all the more difficult.

While they have shown with the signing of Bismack Biyombo that they are eager to remain competitive, the fact of the matter is that they will likely struggle to stay afloat. With the Western Conference getting even more competitive with the LA Clippers' acquisition of James Harden, the Memphis Grizzlies could be in for a rough season.