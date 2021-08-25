5 reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks can become back-to-back champions in the 2021-22 NBA season

After a painful 50 year wait, the Milwaukee Bucks were crowned NBA champions once again in the 2020-21 season. However, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. celebrate their success, attention has already turned to the upcoming campaign. It currently appears that many believe the Bucks cannot become back-to-back champions.

Vegas Insider, a well-known odds site, revealed the early title favorites last month. As they currently stand, the Milwaukee Bucks are joint third alongside the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors didn't compete in the playoffs last year and don't know what level long-term absentee Klay Thompson will be at when he returns.

As expected, the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are the runaway favorites among the bookmakers. But is it naive to rule out the Bucks, who convincingly saw off the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals?

While we understand that the Nets and Lakers will be menacing opposition this year and that Durant almost put the Bucks out last season, this article will instead discuss why the Milwaukee Bucks have what it takes to win another chip.

Why the Milwaukee Bucks have what it takes to win another NBA championship

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo's excellence

Milwaukee Bucks' leader Giannis Antetokounmpo won the Finals MVP award

The main reason why the Milwaukee Bucks can be NBA champions again this year is down to Giannis Antetokounmpo's brilliance. The Greek big man had an NBA Finals series for the ages against the Suns, averaging 35 points and 13 rebounds on his way to the Finals MVP trophy. He saved the best for last, scoring 50 points and grabbing 14 rebounds and five blocks in Game Six. Antetokounmpo's performance proved once and for all that he can now step up on the biggest stage in basketball.

There was little stopping the Greek's sheer size and athleticism in the playoffs and it is unlikely any team will be able to combat that with complete success this year too. Both the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns failed to stop him scoring 30+ points a night or dominating the boards during the 2020-21 playoffs.

Despite his two MVP seasons, Antetokounmpo had never led the Milwaukee Bucks past the Eastern Conference Finals until last year, and had taken the brunt of the team's criticism. Now that he has won his first chip, the 26-year-old will be determined to win more and can play with the weight of expectation off his shoulders.

#2 Jrue Holiday's defense

Jrue Holiday's defense was influential in the 2021 NBA Finals

While Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton stole the headlines for the Milwaukee Bucks, it was Jrue Holiday's defense that proved to be the missing ingredient in an already stiff defensive unit. He showed why the Bucks traded away so much for him and why they gave him a monsterous contract extension in April.

In the playoffs, Holiday averaged 1.7 steals per game and a defensive win share of 1.6, just 0.6 lesser than his regular season tally. In four separate games in the playoffs, he had over three steals.

But it was in the NBA Finals where Holiday's defense truly came to the fore. After defending Devin Booker in Game One, limiting him to 27 points on 26 shooting possessions and 1 of 8 three-pointers made, Holiday was switched onto Chris Paul for the remainder of the series. He hounded the Suns leader, forcing him to give up the ball to Booker more and more with each passing game. Holiday also wore Paul down with frequent full-court press defense.

In Game Five, Holiday produced his play of the series, stealing the ball from Booker late in the game before dribbling up the court and lobbing it to Antetokounmpo to dunk and seal the game.

The game-clinching steal in Game 5... Jrue Holiday's HUSTLE and DEFENSE has been on display all postseason long!



Don't miss PHX/MIL Game 6 tonight at 9pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/NzGGii20PI — NBA (@NBA) July 20, 2021

Edited by Anantaajith Ra