5 Reasons why Milwaukee Bucks will beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

With the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks taking road wins in their respective Game 7s, they will now face each other in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. Both teams had brilliant victories over their favored rivals in the second round, with Milwaukee beating the favorites to win the NBA title and Atlanta taking out the East's first seed.

The Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are now set to start on Wednesday, with the Hawks visiting the Fiserv Forum. The Milwaukee Bucks won the regular-season series against the Atlanta Hawks 2-1. Two of those games were played at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, and Milwaukee took one. The other, played at Fiserv Forum on January 24th, settled with a 14-point win for the home team.

5 Reasons why Milwaukee Bucks will beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks will enter the finals with an extra day of rest. They'll also be playing at home, where they have not dropped any of the five games played during the 2021 NBA Playoffs so far. With Atlanta edging the Philadelphia 76ers in a tiring, closely fought match on the road, the Bucks could be favorites to win Game 1 of the ECF.

In this article, we will look at five reasons why Giannis Antetokounmpo and company will win the first game of the Eastern Finals..

#5 Time to prepare

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets (left) and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks

At this point in the NBA Playoffs, being better prepared physically could be a big deal. In this regard, the Milwaukee Bucks might have a slight advantage over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Bucks will have one more day of rest as they defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night (June 19). The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, clinched their spot in the ECF only a few hours ago on June 21.

The Milwaukee Bucks have also played one fewer game in the 2021 NBA Playoffs after they swept the Miami Heat in the first round. In such a condensed 2020-21 NBA season, even a little more time to prepare and rest could become an advantage during crucial moments.

#4 Khris Middleton has been great at home in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots

Khris Middleton played a huge role for the Milwaukee Bucks in the closing stages of Game 7 against the Brooklyn Nets. He also made the eventual game-winning shot. However, he could only make nine of his 26 shots and two of his seven threes.

Middleton struggled on the road during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. He averages 20 points per game in six road games so far in the postseason with 36/28/89 shooting splits.

However, in the five games played by the Milwaukee Bucks at home, Middleton has averaged 27 points per game with 53/50/86 shooting splits. His performance levels at the Fiserv Forum have been excellent and will be essential once again for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1.

