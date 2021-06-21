5 moves the Golden State Warriors should avoid in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Golden State Warriors' season ended on a rough note. Despite a historic individual season by Stephen Curry, the 8th-seeded team squandered both play-in games and failed to enter the NBA playoffs. The Warriors must now focus on the offseason and the moves they need to make.

Monte Poole of the NBC Sports Bay Area reported that after the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, GM Bob Myers held meetings with Steph Curry and Draymond Green. These meetings reportedly went on for two hours and 90 minutes respectively, and were primarily to discuss what the franchise's next steps should be.

A couple of the Warriors' top needs, in Bob Myers' mind, are a floor-spacing big man and a playmaking guard. All free-agency additions will need to have playoff experience. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 24, 2021

What the Golden State Warriors shouldn't do

The Golden State Warriors front office is regarded as one of the best in the league. They have an eye for talent which is evident from the core three of Curry, Green and Klay Thompson they have in their ranks. The culture in Golden State makes for an attractive destination.

However, lately, we have seen them make a few blunders. The NBA granted them $9 million for the Disabled Player Exception when Klay Thompson tore his Achilles, but the front office let it expire unused. They also didn't make any moves at the NBA trade deadline when it was quite apparent that Curry and Green were having incredible seasons.

With the Golden State Warriors heading into the offseason, we focus on the five moves they should avoid.

#1 Trade James Wiseman

James Wiseman with the Golden State Warriors

Although his season was derailed by injuries, James Wiseman had a great rookie campaign. He upgraded his defensive skills under the mentorship of Draymond Green and developed his game by working with coach Steve Kerr. Wiseman fulfills the Golden State Warriors' need for size and has shown incredible potential for growth. Curry himself claimed that 20-year-old can contribute significantly right away "for sure".

Coach Steve Kerr spoke about his rookie, saying:

"I'm impressed by his willingness to learn. And his anger when he didn't play well. I like that. He's got the full package as a young player to be a great player in this league."

The teammates and coaching staff have heaped high praise on Wiseman and having a young talented center complementing the core three will be incredibly beneficial.

Steve Kerr on playing Steph Curry and Draymond Green with James Wiseman as much as possible: "If we hope to be a championship contender in the next couple years, those three guys have to learn to play together." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 24, 2021

He could potentially be a big part of the team's future as he is just 20 years old. The league also seems to be leaning towards big men again, and having a 7-footer on your squad is a huge benefit.

#2 Get Back Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala with the Golden State Warriors

There has been chatter around Dub Nation about whether the team should bring back Andre Iguodala in free agency. Although he delivered in big moments for the team and has immense respect and admiration from the fanbase, the Golden State Warriors must avoid bringing him back.

Iguodala turns 38 next season and his best playing days seem a distant past. His numbers have consistently fallen in almost every statistical category over the past few years and he also plays fewer minutes per game. 'Iggy' was known for his defensive capabilities, but is unlikely to look the part in a championship-level defence. Bringing back Iguodala simply for nostalgic purposes could prove to be a blunder.

6 YEARS AGO TODAY

The Golden State Warriors won the 2015 NBA Championship & Andre Iguodala was named Finals MVP.



pic.twitter.com/FskbAlZhFc — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 16, 2021

The Golden State Warriors already have Curry, Green and Thompson on the team along with Kerr at the helm. Clearly, there is sufficient experience within the franchise. Given that the Warriors are in the luxury tax, they can use whatever money they have in getting a decent role player rather than bringing back Iguodala.

