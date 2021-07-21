5 Reasons why Milwaukee Bucks won 105-98 against Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of 2021 NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the 2021 championship at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo had the game of his life, scoring 50 points and hauling down 14 rebounds.

It was a masterful performance from Antetokounmpo, who gave his all in this game when most of his teammates were missing their shots. The Milwaukee Bucks needed every single one of his points, including his exquisite 17-of-19 free-throw shooting.

Both teams came out flat to start the game, but the Bucks eventually found their groove as the Phoenix Suns sputtered. The Suns caught up in the second quarter and even took the lead 47-42.

Nevertheless, it was the Milwaukee Bucks who were more persistent, determined and had a burst of energy at the end to finish strong. Down 0-2 to start the NBA Finals, the Bucks came roaring back to take the next four games to win the championship.

Here are five reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks are champions and why the Phoenix Suns lost in Game 6 of the NBA Finals:

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo carried the Milwaukee Bucks on his back

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 celebrates winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award.

Antetokounmpo was the only one from the Milwaukee Bucks’ Big 3 to show up in the game. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday mostly shot blanks in Game 6, but the Greek Freak made up for their awful performances by willing his team to the win. He shook off Deandre Ayton all night, putting the Phoenix Suns big man in foul trouble and keeping him tentative on defense.

Not only was he a force on offense, Giannis was also a wall on defense, swatting away enemy missiles with five blocks on the night. He made the Phoenix Suns uncomfortable going inside the lane, and when they did enter the paint, his long arms made it difficult for them to shoot.

#2 Milwaukee Bucks owned the paint against the Phoenix Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks were the bigger team and they made it clear that they wouldn’t surrender the paint to their opponents in Game 6. The Bucks gobbled up missed shots from both ends of the floor to gain a 53-37 advantage on the boards.

They also outplayed the Phoenix Suns in scoring inside the shaded area with 50 points in the paint compared to 44 by the visitors.

