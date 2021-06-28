5 Reasons why Milwaukee Bucks won 113-102 against Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks took back the home court advantage from the Atlanta Hawks by winning 113-102 in Game 3 on Sunday at State Farm Arena. The Bucks lead the Hawks 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, thanks to a spectacular game by Khris Middleton.

Middleton tied his playoff career-high with 38 points and carried his team during the fourth quarter with a deluge of threes and two-pointers. Though the Atlanta Hawks led by as many as 15 points in the first half, the forward took charge of the Milwaukee Bucks’ comeback.

The Atlanta Hawks were led by Trae Young, who recorded 35 points while Danilo Gallinari had 18 points off the bench.

Here are 5 reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks won against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3:

#1 Milwaukee Bucks ruled the paint

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 shoots against John Collins #20

Recognizing their size advantage over their smallish opponents, the Milwaukee Bucks took control of the shaded lane to overpower the Atlanta Hawks. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s attacks, the Bucks outscored the Hawks 56-34 in the paint.

They also took control of the boards with a huge 50-35 advantage, 15 of which came on the offensive glass.

#2 Khris Middleton heated up in the fourth quarter

Khris Middleton was on fire in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points in two minutes to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 3-point lead with 5:13 left in the game. Middleton's terrific shooting broke the game wide open as he scored 20 points in the quarter.

He outscored the entire Atlanta Hawks squad in the fourth after scoring just 15 points each in Games 1 and 2. Aside from the 38 points, Middleton also contributed 11 rebounds and seven assists.

