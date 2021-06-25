5 players New Orleans Pelicans could pursue if Lonzo Ball leaves in 2021 NBA off-season

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball will be a restricted free agent in the upcoming 2021 NBA off-season. Free agency begins on August 2, and from then on, Lonzo Ball will have the opportunity to see what the market believes is his current value.

Of course, as Lonzo Ball is a restricted free agent, the New Orleans Pelicans have the option of matching any offer for the four-year guard and keep him in their roster. But what if he signs a contract from another team that the Pelicans don’t want to match because they don’t value Ball as much?

Then the search for his replacement will begin, and the New Orleans Pelicans will have to look into several potential candidates either via the trade route or in free agency.

What type of player New Orleans Pelicans will look for if Lonzo Ball leaves?

The New Orleans Pelicans need more spacing and shooting on the floor for superstar forward Zion Williamson to do his work in the paint. They experimented with the sophomore forward at point during the 2020-21 season, but it was moderately successful at best because of their lack of shooting on the floor.

Last season, they were 27th in the league in 3-pointers made (10.6) and 26th in 3-point percentage (34.8). So they need someone who can complement Williamson’s strengths, one who can drain 3-point shots when Williamson is double-teamed.

On that note, here are five players the New Orleans Pelicans should target if Lonzo Ball leaves in free agency:

#5 Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. could play one of the backcourt positions for the New Orleans Pelicans if the new coach, whoever that might be, decides to implement Point Zion full time for the 2020-21 season.

Hardaway is the type of versatile guard who fits in the modern NBA and is an excellent 3-point shooter. He averaged 16.6 points and shot 39.1% from the 3-point territory during the regular season. He upped those stats to 17 points and 40.4% 3-point shooting in the postseason. Hardaway also made 207 threes in 2020-21, which was eighth-most in the regular season.

If the New Orleans Pelicans look for a replacement for Lonzo Ball, Hardaway would be an excellent option.

#4 Derrick Rose

It’s unclear what the future holds for the former MVP, but Derrick Rose would be a terrific point guard and take Ball’s spot in the starting lineup. Rose is an improved 3-point shooter (38.8%) and a big-time clutch player who could teach benefit the young stars in the team.

In the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, Rose increased his scoring average from 14.7 points a night to 19.4 and shot 47.1% from beyond the arc. He also dished out five assists per game and stabilized the New York Knicks’ offense whenever he was on the floor.

A free agent in the off-season, Rose may want to play for a team that he could mentor and help lead into the postseason next year.

