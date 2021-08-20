5 reasons why Phoenix Suns can challenge for the championship again in the 2021-2022 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns' 2020-21 NBA season undoubtedly ended with heartbreak, but there were definitely various positives to take from their great season. Though they could not pull it off in the NBA Finals, there are reasons to think the Phoenix Suns could find themselves in a similar place next year.

The Chris Paul-led team came within two victories of achieving an NBA championship that was probably unthinkable before GM James Jones pulled the trigger and brought CP3 into the Phoenix mix.

It wasn't all about Paul's arrival though, as the young players on the team started to find their groove as a group when they went 8-0 in the 2020 NBA bubble.

Five Reasons why the Phoenix Suns can still be NBA title contenders

With Paul and Devin Booker leading the way, the Monty Williams-coached team finished the regular season with a second-best record of 51-21. They beat the defending champions LA Lakers in a series in which they dealt with CP3's shoulder injury early, and LA suffered Anthony Davis' absence late in the battle.

They then swept NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the second round before taking the LA Clippers down in a six-game Western Conference Finals.

Paul once again had something to deal with in the WCF as he missed the Phoenix Suns' first two games of the series due to the health and safety protocols (they won both games).

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took the Phoenix Suns down in the NBA Finals, the now more experienced Suns' squad should look ahead with hope.

In this article, we will give you five reasons why the Phoenix Suns could remain as NBA title contenders next year.

#5 Solid additions in NBA Free Agency

Keeping Chris Paul was definitely the main task for the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Free Agency. The 36-year-old proved to be the team leader and his experience should be back at Phoenix if the franchise hoped to stay in the elite of the Western Conference.

Apart from Paul and the big contract he signed, the Phoenix Suns also made some interesting adjustments. They did not make big headlines, but the Phoenix Suns managed to maintain a solid roster and add important pieces to it.

- Landry Shamet trade

- Chris Paul 4-year, $120 million extension

- Cam Payne 3-year, $19 million deal

In the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns struggled to protect the rim when Deandre Ayton was not on the court, and they addressed that issue by signing three-time champion JaVale McGee, who is a solid rim-protector.

Moreover, they kept backup point guard Cameron Payne and signed Elfrid Payton, who can be an effective playmaker. Payton is coming off a good year with the New York Knicks. starting 63 games and averaging 10 points, three rebounds and three assists per night.

#4 Deandre Ayton's growth as a player

The first pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, Deandre Ayton, is surely not the best player out of that draft class (that goes to Luka Doncic and Trae Young). However, the Phoenix Suns did not really blew their pick in that draft, as Ayton is definitely a good center with tremendous potential.

Last year, his role on offense decreased a bit in the regular season, but he was still efficient for the team. In the NBA Playoffs, Ayton was able to dominate in the paint in several games and showed he is tough to handle in the key.

In the regular season, the 23-year-old averaged 14.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, while making 62.6% of his field goals and 76.9% from the foul line. In his first NBA Playoffs appearance, Ayton put up 15.8 points and 11.8 rebounds in 22 games, while making 65.8% of his shots from the field and 73.6% from the free-throw line.

After such a good run, Ayton should come back as an even better, more confident player in the upcoming NBA season, and that con only mean good things for the Phoenix Suns.

