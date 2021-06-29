5 Reasons why Phoenix Suns lost 102-116 against LA Clippers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers staved off elimination by defeating the Phoenix Suns 116-102 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. The Suns continue to lead the series 3-2, however.

The Clippers led most of the way and kept the Suns at bay courtesy of Paul George, who scored 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds with six assists. The All-Star forward carried his injury-riddled LA Clippers team, who were without Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac and Serge Ibaka, to an important victory.

The Phoenix Suns were led by Devin Booker, who scored 31 points and had his best performance of the series since Game 1. Chris Paul added 22 points and eight assists for the Suns, who played from behind for most of the game.

Chris Paul #3 is defended by Nicolas Batum #33.

Here are 5 reasons why the Phoenix Suns lost Game 5 against the LA Clippers:

#1 Phoenix Suns' poor 3-point shooting

The Phoenix Suns struggled with their 3-point shooting in Game 5, making just 9-of-26 from beyond the arc. Chris Paul (0-of-6) and Jae Crowder (0-of-4) were the main culprits for the Suns’ woes with every missed 3-pointer causing their ship to slowly sink deeper.

Booker was able to make his first three 3-pointers but made just 1-of-3 afterwards. The Suns failed to capitalize on his hot hand early on, when he scored 19 points in the first half.

#2 No one could contain LA Clippers' Paul George in the third quarter

Paul George #13 of the Clippers shoots a free throw

The LA Clippers forward was virtually unstoppable in the third quarter, exploding to score 20 huge points. The Phoenix Suns consistently allowed George to get forward and failed to make it hard for him when he rained threes in the period.

The Phoenix Suns defense was all over the place throughout the game. But it was most evident in their inability to put the clamps on George in the second half.

