5 reasons why the Phoenix Suns could win the 2024 NBA title

The Phoenix Suns are among the teams in the NBA that still do not have a championship title to show for. That, however, could change in the 2023-24 season with the Valley making telling changes to help finally see its title hopes through.

Here are five reasons why the Phoenix Suns could win it all in the upcoming season:

5 reasons why the Phoenix Suns could go all the way this time around

#1. A new big three who are in their prime

For this iteration of the Phoenix Suns, they will be once again bannered by a big three in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. But they are no ordinary trio as they are among the most prolific scorers the league has ever seen and are all in their prime.

Beal, 30, joined Phoenix in the offseason after 11 years with the Washington Wizards. He is now teaming up with Durant, 34, and Booker, 26, to make the Suns’ firepower more lethal with their ability to score from all directions. Last season, all three players averaged north of 23 points per game.

Their tandem is perhaps reminiscent of that of Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in Golden State, which was highly successful and resulted in two NBA titles.

#2. Added help in the middle

The Phoenix Suns have one of the best young big men in the NBA in DeAndre Ayton. However, in seasons past, the team did not have ample support for him. It was evident when the Suns made it to the NBA Finals in 2021, where they were at the mercy of the bigger Milwaukee Bucks for much of the series.

This season, the Suns fortified their middle with Udoka Azubuike, Bol Bol, Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu coming on board. They join forces with holdover Bismack Biyombo, helping ensure that when the grit-and-grind playoffs come, the team has enough to counter at the center spot.

#3. Presence of a champion coach

The Suns let go of Monty Williams following last season and replaced him with champion NBA coach in Frank Vogel, who has the body of work to talk about championship runs.

He handled successful squads in Indiana and Los Angeles, anchored on, among other things, defense. He won an NBA title with the Lakers in 2020.

While with the Lakers, Vogel had experience working with multiple NBA superstars, a similar setup he has now in Phoenix in Durant, Beal and Booker.

#4. A deeper bench

Apart from addressing their need in the middle, the Suns also added workable pieces to their bench, which should help their cause as they go for the title in the upcoming season.

Keita Bates-Diop, Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe and Terrence Ross are among the new players in tow to help give Phoenix starters a much-needed boost throughout.

#5. More time to prepare and build chemistry

While Phoenix last season had quite a solid squad that on paper could have won it all, chemistry, all lack thereof, proved to be one of its undoing in the playoffs.

This season, the Suns have Durant, along with the other new players, for the full preseason preparations, giving them more foundation to build on for a long-haul run.