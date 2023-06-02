What is Frank Vogel's coaching record? Exploring achievements of former NBA Champion coach

On Friday afternoon, news emerged that Frank Vogel has been named the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns. As he gets ready to start the next chapter of his career, here is a breakdown of his coaching record.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: The Suns are planning to hire Frank Vogel as the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN. Sides are starting work on a long-term deal. Vogel brings with him a 2020 NBA title and history of constructing high-level defenses. BREAKING: The Suns are planning to hire Frank Vogel as the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN. Sides are starting work on a long-term deal. Vogel brings with him a 2020 NBA title and history of constructing high-level defenses. https://t.co/csF6bO8Bp7

From 2001 to 2010, Frank Vogel was an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Indiana Pacers. Then, in 2011, an opportunity opened up to become a head coach.

During his first year as a head coach, Vogel led the Pacers to a 20-18 record after coming on halfway through the year. The shortened 2012 season was his first "full" year as coach, where he led Indiana to a 42-24 record.

After 2016, Vogel left the Pacers to become the head coach of the Orlando Magic. He spent two seasons there, and had a record of 54-110.

From there, he left Orlando to coach LeBron James and the LA Lakers. He spent three years with the team before getting let go after the 2022 season. During his time with the Lakers, he had a record of 127-98.

What is Frank Vogel's playoff coaching record?

Overall, Frank Vogel has had some success in the playoffs. He made it to the postseason multiple times with both the Indiana Pacers and the LA Lakers.

With Paul George leading the charge, his Pacers team were able to make some deep runs in the playoffs. However, they were unable to ever get past LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and the Miami Heat.

Ironically enough, Vogel ended up having his best playoff success with LeBron. During his first year as coach of the Lakers, they ended up winning the NBA Championship in the bubble. LA made the postseason again the following year but were knocked out in the first round.

Now the Phoenix Suns, the pressure will once again be on Vogel to produce in the postseason. With two star talents in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the roster, there will be expectations moving forward to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

