Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NBA MVP: 5 Reasons why Kobe's 2007-08 MVP was fully deserved

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
165   //    24 Sep 2018, 17:22 IST

Kn
Kobe Bryant receives the 2007-08 regular season MVP
award

Kobe Bryant is easily one of the top 5 most polarizing NBA players of all time. There are people who will die on the hill that he's at least the 3rd greatest player of all time, but there are also a sizeable number of people in the faction that he is only a borderline top 20 player who is overrated because of his volume scoring

Among the numerous slights leveled at Kobe Bryant's NBA career, two of the most common are that:

(a) He was never the best player in the league for the entire duration of a season plus the playoffs;

(b) He didn't deserve to win the 2007-08 MVP award but got it because voters wished to give him a 'lifetime achievement' award for once

I'm going to give the idea of refuting notion (a) a hard pass, for nearly everyone saying this is either too young to have seen Kobe in action during his prime years (2000-2009). But notion (b) is both untrue and slanderous to one of the greatest individual seasons of this century, and yet there's a sizeable NBA following which believes in that line of reasoning.

Thus, I'm going to debunk this notion based on the following 5 arguments:

#1 The Lakers were gunning for top seed even before the Pau trade

Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz, Game 3

Before the start of the 2007-08 season, the Los Angeles Lakers' biggest acquisition during the offseason was landing Derek Fisher: their former draft pick and starting point guard during their 3-peat. Other than that, they did not get any talent, instead re-signing Chris Mihm and Luke Walton - rotation players at best.

In the preseason GM survey, the Spurs, Suns and Mavs were heavily favored to win the Western Conference, while the Rockets were picked by one of the participants over the Lakers, who had no talent to pair Kobe with.

And yet, the Lakers had a 35-20 record without Pau Gasol on their roster, and were well and truly hanging with the aforementioned quartet of teams. Kobe had essentially used the addition of a non-bench point guard and a 3rd-year improvement from Bynum to vault the Lakers from first-round fodder into legit contention.

Bynum's knee injury forced the Lakers to find a replacement, which is how the trade for Pau happened. With a fit Bynum, there's a pretty even chance that the Lakers would still have made it to the Finals without Pau.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant
Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
NBA MVP: 5 Reasons why Kobe's 2007-08 MVP was fully deserved
RELATED STORY
NBA Awards: 5 Biggest MVP Snubs Of All Time
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Preseason Picks for MVP
RELATED STORY
NBA MVP Winners: Ranking the 10 Greatest MVP seasons EVER
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 5 early regular season MVP contenders
RELATED STORY
Ranking Kobe Bryant's 5 NBA Championships
RELATED STORY
Still Valuable: The top 10 greatest NBA players without...
RELATED STORY
NBA: The Greatest #1 Picks of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 Best Partnerships in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Superstar comparisons for the NBA's young guns: Part 2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us