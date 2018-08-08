5 Reasons Why LeBron James & The Lakers Will Make the 2019 Playoffs

Lonzo Ball and LeBron James

The Decision – Part 3 was one of the most anticipated moves this offseason. While Philly was one of the top destinations, there weren't a lot of teams in series contention but there was always the home team - the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the end, the decision was made quickly and devoid of any drama as LeBron James signed a 4 year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

President of Basketball Operations for the Lakers - Magic Johnson had assured him of their commitment, thus giving the team enough flexibility to make good trade moves either in this year or the next free agency year. Los Angeles with its history and pedigree was an easy decision for James with multiple factors concerning his family.

Here are 5 reasons the King and the Lakers will not miss the Playoffs in 2019:

#1 The King has never missed the Playoffs

LeBron James

The King has never missed the playoffs in his 15-year reign, barring his rookie & sophomore season with Cleveland, both by whiskers though. After having dominated the Eastern Conference for the past 15 years, and personally been responsible for dismantling various teams like the Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers each year.

LeBron has now moved to the West and all eyes will be on him to take the young, raw and underperforming Lakers to the next level. The best players showcase their talent at the highest levels and LeBron has made it a habit of dominating the playoffs his past 15 seasons.

#2 Age? What age?

LeBron James in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics

LeBron has aged like good Californian wine and he is coming off, perhaps questionably his best season statistically ever. Playing full 82 games and not missing a single game for rest or injury or even scheduling woes, LeBron has once again proved that he is in the most commanding phase of his life, averaging his best PPG since 2009 and career-highs in rebounds.

He looks like he is in his early years and if last season's heroics and pyro techniques are any indications, there will be a lot to cheer for the Lakers, who have not much to cheer for since Kobe Bryant's retirement.

#3 LeBron strengthens the team's strengths

2018 NBA Summer League - Las Vegas - Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers were 11th in the western conference last season with an offensive rating of 11th out of 30 teams and 7th in Assists per game. Expect LeBron, with his tendency to score and also assist, to make an immediate impact in those two departments alone, automatically improving the performance of the Lakers.

Although in the past 5 – 7 years, LeBron has surrounded himself with shooters like Ray Allen, Mike Miller, and Korver etc. This Lakers team is differently skilled - it’s a mix of young athletic slashers, playmakers and also versatile defenders. With the influx of battle-hardened, playoff players like Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley; they also immediately get tougher and experience in the locker room and on the court.

