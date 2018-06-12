The 2006-07 Cleveland Cavaliers - Where are they now?

The 2006-07 Cavs were one of the unlikeliest teams to reach the Finals. We look at where they are now!

With the Cavaliers getting swept by the Warriors this season, a lot of the talk has been about whether this is the worst supporting cast that LeBron has taken to the Finals. There have been plenty of comparisons with the team that he took to the Finals way back in 2007 which got swept by the Spurs.

While both would get swept, the two teams were polar opposite in style. The 2007 Cavs were a defensive minded team, ranking 5th in Defensive Rating, while the 2018 Cavs were an offensive juggernaut, ranking 5th in Offensive Rating.

We know everything about the current Cavs, so I decided to look back at that 2007 team and check where they are now. Only LeBron James is currently playing in the NBA from that team and ironically Mike Brown who coached the team is currently the assistant coach at Golden State.

Note: We'll only be looking at the major rotational players.

#10 Donyell Marshall

Drafted 4th overall in 1994 by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Marshall never quite lived up to expectations and had a solid but unspectacular career. The major highlight of Marshall's career, was in 2005 when he tied Kobe Bryant's then-record for most 3s in a game with 12 against the Sixers.

He'd already had pitstops at Golden State, Utah, Chicago and Toronto before joining the Cavaliers in 2005. With the Cavs Marshall played a bit part role, coming off the bench in all 3 seasons with the team.

He played around 16 minutes a game on the 2006-07 Cavs, averaging 7 points and 4 rebounds. His production like that of most of his teammates, dipped in the Finals, averaging a paltry 3.8 Points on 31% shooting from the field and a miserable 18% from deep. He would be traded the following season to the Sonics and after one season with the Sixers, Marshall retired in 2009.

Now: Post-retirement, Marshall spent some time as a post-game analyst for the 76ers after which he went into coaching. After multiple gigs as an assistant coach, he finally got a head coaching job in 2016 at Central Connecticut State.